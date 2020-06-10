Falcons Announce Three New Hires to Coaching, Nutrition Staff

The Atlanta Falcons are on a mission this year for a better, stronger, and faster team all while taking precautions to stay as healthy as possible while the world takes on the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Falcons added an assistant strength and conditioning coach, a sports registered dietician, and a diversity coaching fellow to their staff.

Here’s a look at the new members of the Atlanta Falcons.

Adam Potts – Strenght & Conditioning Coach

Adam Potts is joining the NFL family as a strength and condition coach for Atlanta after years spent in the college ranks. He most recently was in the same position for the University of Texas.

Prior to working with the Longhorns, Potts was with California’s football program. He also helped with the men’s and women’s golf teams and the women’s rowing team.

Potts spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons in the Big 12 with Iowa State. His duties there included developing and implementing plyometric resistance training and flexibility programs for the Cyclones’ secondary unit. But he also assisted other position groups as well.

Potts has also spent time as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Lamar, UTSA, and Missouri State.

And a little fun fact, since 2013 he has been a USA Olympic Weightlifting competitor.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Steven Benjamin – Dietician

The Falcons are getting a Sports Registered Dietician, Steven Benjamin, who spent the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Benjamin earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and Human Ecology from Ohio State University in 2013. Then in 2018, he earned his master’s degree in Food, Nutrition, and Culinary Sciences from Clemson University and interned at the University of Houston.

In his earlier years, Benjamin spent time as a Performance Nutrition Student Assistant at Clemson then was a Performance Coach and Director of Nutrition at Pro Performance Athletics.

Nick Jones – Diversity Coaching Fellow

Nick Jones, a four-year letterman from the University of Georgia is joining the Falcons as the new Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Jones played at center for the Bulldogs and was a second-team all-SEC selection as a senior. He was also elected as the permanent co-captain of the 2006 squad. Jones was selected to play in the prestigious Hula Bowl All-Star Game following his senior year.

He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player as a senior and was a recipient of the Leon Farmer Strength and Conditioning Award.

He started 32-consecutive games for the Bulldogs and was part of a senior class that compiled a 40-12 four-year record, 3-1 bowl record, played in two SEC championship games, and won the 2005 SEC title.

He had a brief stint in the NFL before switching gears to coaching. Jones began his coaching career in 2010 ‘Between the Hedges’ as an offensive graduate assistant.

He is coming back to his home state with warmer weather after spending the 2019 season as the co-special team’s coordinator and tight ends coach at Colorado State. Prior to CSU, he was the tight ends coach at Air Force.

Jone spent most of his coaching career, six seasons, building Coastal Carolina’s program (Chants Up) as a tight end and tackles coach under former CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia.

Welcome to the Brotherhood fellas!

READ NEXT: Matt Ryan Calls Falcons New TE a ‘Mismatch Problem’ After Training Together