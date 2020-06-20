Barcelona Fans Go Wild for Pedri After Stunning Assist

Barcelona fans have been getting excited about incoming winger Pedri after the youngster produced a moment of magic on Saturday for Las Palmas.

The 17-year-old will move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season but is currently plying his trade with Las Palmas in Spain’s Segunda División.

Pedri offered fans a tantalizing glimpse of what they can expect when he makes the move with a brilliant piece of play to set up Ruben Castro:

#Superesports | 🤩 Quina jugada! No us perdeu la gran filigrana del futur jugador canari del Barça Pedri per assistir Rubén Castro en l’1-0 del Las Palmas contra el Lugo. #frac1 📹 Atents al vídeo 👇pic.twitter.com/AUzoWNUgws — Esports RAC1 (@EsportsRAC1) June 20, 2020

Castro’s goal ended up being enough to secure all three points for Las Palmas and make it two wins in two for Pepe Mel’s side.

Barcelona Fans Go Wild for Pedri

Pedri’s assist did not go unnoticed on social media where Barcelona fans and commentators made their feelings clear about the young star’s contribution:

Pedri is disgusting, look at this pass and roulette…. let’s see if we’ll ruin this talent too https://t.co/xZEgXcTpcw — La Masia (@Youngcules) June 20, 2020

I’m sure within the next couple of years this player Pedri from the canary island is going to be a big name in the world of football what a Player. #UDLP #LaLiga2 pic.twitter.com/8WdSkqwdEP — Mark Quane (@mbquane) June 20, 2020

In lieu of flowers, the defender's family requests that donations be made to charity. https://t.co/se6sJkD1vV — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) June 20, 2020

Omfg this assist from Pedri 🤤🤤 https://t.co/95rLBm4HC7 — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) June 20, 2020

Hate this board but they did well with Pedri and Trincao. Proper ballers these guys. — Guardiolista (@LaComputadora14) June 20, 2020

Even ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Llorens seemed impressed. He tweeted: “What a play by Pedri, of Las Palmas for the 1-0 of Rubén Castro. What a wonderful player Barcelona has signed.”

Mundo Deportivo‘s Ferran Martínez also offered his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote: “Pedri’s move in the goal of Las Palmas. What a great player!”

Pedri only made his first-team debut for Las Palmas in August as a 16-year-old. He’s gone on to make 29 appearances for the team this season, scoring three times.

What Can Barcelona Expect from Pedri?

Las Palmas boss Mel has already tipped Pedri to go on and become a huge hit during his time with the Catalan giants in a recent interview with Marca.

“This boy is a superstar and he is going to be big in European football for the next 10 years. He was signed by Barcelona and now we will see what happens.”

Pedri has also spoken to Barcelona’s website to tell fans what they can expect from him after he completes his move to the Camp Nou.

“I am a player who likes to pass the ball a lot and have the ball as well. I have to improve in front of goal. I think I can bring my dribbling to Barça, I always try even if it does not always work. Above all I like to pass and move, something Barça do a lot. “I have always enjoyed playing football. If you enjoy yourself with the ball then you don’t need motivation. I am very competitive, I don’t like losing on the play station. The day of my debut I felt most pressure. I lost the ball twice but thanks to the support of the fans I came through it and everything went well.”

The teenager’s skill on the ball and dribbling ability make him an exciting prospect, and Barcelona fans will hope he can go on and be a hit at the Camp Nou in the future.

READ NEXT: Gerard Pique: It’ll be ‘Very Difficult’ to Win La Liga Now