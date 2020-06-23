Bears LB Khalil Mack, TE Cole Kmet Among Those Leading Ridiculous Offseason Workouts

Khalil Mack is a man driven. When Chicago Bears linebackers coach Ted Monachino met with the media via Zoom last week, he shared some news every potential offense should take note of: the Bears’ All-Pro is doing some next-level stuff this offseason.

“He’s training like I have never seen anybody train before,” Monachino said about Mack. “Motivation is not an issue with Khalil; never has been. But what I’ll tell you is that he has approached this offseason with something to prove — and that’s something that I think we all can be encouraged by. I think that that’s something that’s exciting, when a player of his caliber approaches his work the way he has approached it.”

Monachino also noted Mack is so obsessed with and focused on his training, he would show up for team Zoom meetings with the weight room in his basement in plain view behind him. “I just think that this is a special guy that has something to prove and has approached the last several months with a chip on his shoulder,” Monachino said. “And I think that’s good for everybody.”

Fortunately for the Bears, Mack is not the only one going to extra heights this offseason. Several other key players on both sides of the ball have been upping their workouts, which has to be encouraging for the team and its fans.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

TE Cole Kmet

Kmet, the team’s first overall draft pick this year, has been putting in work this offseason. Videographer and designer Cameron Good shared a video of Kmet on his Instagram page, with the Bears new TE looking more ripped than ever. The young Illinois native grew up a Bears fan, and if his intense preparation translates on the field, opposing defenses could be in for a bit of a surprise if they underestimate him.

OL James Daniels

When he spoke to the media last week, new Bears OC Juan Castillo dropped an intriguing tidbit about third year center-guard James Daniels: he has gained 10 lbs. this offseason. Whether the 10 lbs. was muscle, Castillo did not say, but based on his most recent Instagram post, he’s looking fit as ever, and has been working on his balance.

DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols is also entering his third year, and has been documenting his intense workouts on Instagram over the last month. After breaking his hand Week 2 last season against the Broncos, Nichols is looking to have the breakout season this year many felt he’d have in 2019. He’s looking fit as ever in the Instagram pics, and if he can stay healthy, Nichols could be one of the team’s most pleasant surprises this year.

WR Javon Wims

Wims has been working out in Florida, and his route-running is looking incredibly sharp. He had a major issue with drops last season, and with the team’s wide receivers room more crowded than ever, he’s working as hard as possible to make the roster. The former seventh-round pick will need every rep he can get with rookie Darnell Mooney, veteran Ted Ginn Jr. and Riley Ridley among those vying for spots in the lineup.

The upcoming NFL season is still a huge question mark, but for the Bears, it’s full steam ahead regardless, especially when Khalil Mack is leading the charge.

READ NEXT: Bears Coach Discusses Future of ‘Renaissance Player’ LeDarius Mack