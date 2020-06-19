11 Best Golf Nets for Indoor & Outdoor Use

The best golf nets need to be durable enough to withstand the impact on shots from all of your golf clubs, including drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, and wedges. You’ll also want to a strong, stable base. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective golf nets for both indoor and outdoor use. So check out our recommendations and see which is the right fit for your home.
If you’re going to be using the net inside, golf hitting mats are highly recommended so you don’t scratch up your floor or golf clubs.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $695.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $595.00 Shop now at Shop Indoor Golf
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $495.00 Shop now at Shop Indoor Golf
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $945.27 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $2,495.00 Shop now at Shop Indoor Golf
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. The Net Return Pro Series V2 Golf NetPrice: $695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Golf balls are returned automatically so you don't have to retrieve them in the netting
- It can last for up to 250,000 shots and speeds up to 225 miles per hour
- The net is UV protected and can be used indoors or outdoors for a variety of sports
- It's on the pricey side
- It's rather large, so you'll need a lot of space if using it indoors
- Some users said the product was received damaged from shipping
The Net Return Pro Series V2 Golf Net is built to last, as it’s guaranteed to get you at least 250,000 shots up to 225 miles per hour with all of your golf clubs.
Easy to assemble using a pushbutton quick-color connect system which requires no tools, bolts, or screws, the Pro Series Net is highlighted by an automatic ball return designed to give you instant feedback on your shot. The innovative “S” shape design of the net helps ensure the balls will come right back to you.
The multi-sport net, which weighs 28 pounds, can be used indoors or outdoors and is constructed of sturdy tubular aluminum, and has a nylon pack cloth sleeve and heavyweight commercial-grade polyester netting that is UV treated. It comes with a duffle bag for easy storage and transport. The net measures 7 feet 6 inches tall by 8 feet wide by 3 feet 6 inches deep.
If you’re looking for something with more extras, check out The Net Return Pro Series V2 Package, which this net, protective side barriers, a 6 by 10 feet Pro Turf Hitting Mat, two rubber tees, and four sandbags.
The Net Return models are known as some of the best golf nets thanks to the durable construction and unique design.
Find more The Net Return Pro Series V2 Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
2. The Net Return Home Series V2 Golf NetPrice: $595.00Pros:
Cons:
- Commercial grade, UV treated netting designed to last 250,000 shots at 200 miles per hour
- Lightweight, yet strong, 1 1/2-inch tubular steel frame provides excellent support
- Compact size (7 W by 7 H by 3 1/2 feet D) makes it perfect for indoors, but it can be used outside, too
- It's a bit on the pricey side
- It doesn't come with protective side barriers
- Some users felt the frame wasn't as sturdy as advertized
The Net Return prides themselves for making durable, longlasting, and functional golf nets, and the Home Series V2 falls right in line with that.
The net can handle 250,000 shots at up to 200 miles per hour over its lifespan and returns the golf balls back to you automatically thanks to the unique “S” shape design. The netting itself is commercial grade and UV treated so it’s suitable for outdoor use, too. It attaches to the strong 1 1/2-inch tubular steel frame and the included sandbags help with support.
Setting up in minutes, the Home Series V2 measures 7 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 1/2 feet deep, the net is compact enough to use in most garages and homes.
If you really want to enhance your experience and take your game to another level, check out our recommendations for the best home golf simulators, which come with everything you need for a productive training sessions including hitting mats, nets, golf launch monitors, and simulator projectors.
Find more The Net Return Home Series V2 Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
3. The Net Return Mini Pro Series Golf NetPrice: $495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Extra durable and has a 250,000 shot guarantee
- Lightweight and compact, it's perfect indoor use and smaller spaces
- Quick and easy one person setup and take down
- It might not last as long if used outdoors
- On the pricey side
- It doesn't have any side barriers
When it comes to compact golf nets, The Net Return Mini Pro Series is the younger brother of the Pro Series V2 and it will last as it also has a 250,000 shot guarantee.
Featuring an automatic return for the golf balls thanks to the “S” shape design, the net measures 6 feet high by 5 feet wide by 3.6 feet deep and weighs only 22 pounds. It assembles in minutes and features commercial-grade polyester netting and a strong, sturdy frame. The multi-sport net comes with its own carrying/storage case.
For further safety and protection, this net is compatible with the Mini Pro Series Side Barriers which includes four sand bags. These barriers make sure miss-hits won’t leave the hitting area.
If you’re looking for an upgrade, take a look at The Net Return Mini Pro Package, which includes the net, side barriers, a large (6 feet by 10 feet) Pro Turf Mat with two rubber tees, and four sandbags, or The Net Return Mini Runner Package, which comes with everything in the Mini Pro Package, but instead of a full hitting mat it has a Runner Turf that measures 2 1/2 feet wide by 9 feet long.
Find more The Net Return Mini Pro Series Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
4. Cimmaron Masters Golf NetPrice: $945.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Enclosed on three sides makes sure the hitting area is secure and golf balls won't leave on miss-hits
- Durable and strong with UV treated #252 baffle netting and 1-inch steel frame corners and poles
- Perfect for residential and commercial use, the net has a shot target
- It's expensive
- Very large at 20 by 10 by 10 feet so you'll need a lot of room
- Not for indoor use
One of the best golf nets for outdoor use, the Cimarron Masters is a model you should take a look at as it boasts very durable UV treated netting and thick steel frame corners and poles.
The archery baffle #252 netting is UV treated and guaranteed to keep all the balls in the hitting area as it’s enclosed with three sides and the top. The net attaches to the 1-inch thick steel frame corners and poles, which provide maximum support. The net has a easy-to-see white stripe target. It measures 20 feet by 10 feet by 10 feet.
Playing on natural grass will give you a more realistic feel akin to what you’d find on a course. It’s great for drivers, irons, fairway woods, haybrids, and wedges.
Pair this net with one of our picks for the best golf launch monitors and get efficient practice sessions whenever you want and in your own backyard.
Find more Cimmaron Masters Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
5. Rukket Haack Golf NetPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The netting is strong and longlasting with UV protection
- Designed to automatically return the ball to you
- Features 4-ply knotless netting, fiberglass support poles, and non-slip rubber feet
- Some users felt it lacked durability
- Some users felt it wasn't very sturdy
- Some users felt it was more suitable for indoors than outdoors
This Rukket Golf Net was designed with Georgia Bulldogs golf coach Chris Haack, who has also worked with a number of PGA pros.
The net is made of highly durable 4-ply knotless netting to provide maximum performance and longevity. It’s got UV protection, fiberglass support poles, and non-slip rubber feet, making it excellent for indoor and garage use. Lightweight and easy to assemble, the Haack Net is designed so the ball will be automatically returned to you so you won’t have to retrieve them yourself. Spend more time practicing and less time golf ball shagging.
The net, which measures 10 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 feet deep, also comes with a carry bag and a lifetime warranty.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, it’s designed for all clubs, including drivers, irons, fairway woods, and more.
Find more Rukket Haack Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
6. Izzo Giant Golf NetPros:
Cons:
- Designed to keep the golf balls in the hitting area thanks to the side barriers
- Strong base designed to withstand the force of golf balls hit from all clubs
- It comes with a hanging target to help practice your aim
- Some users have experienced golf balls going through the net on contact
- It is very large, so it might not fit indoors
- Some users said it took some time to set up
The Giant Hitting Net by Izzo is as big as advertized as it measures 10 feet high by 12 feet wide and 6 1/2 feet deep. It’s designed to keep all golf balls in the hitting area thanks to the side barriers.
Izzo calls it “The Giant” and the net is big enough to catch practice shots from all your golf clubs, whether it be a from a low trajectory driver or a high-launching 9-iron. It comes with a hanging target, too.
The netting is made of durable mesh and it can be easily set up and disassembled for compact storage. In fact, it includes a nylon case so you can transport it anywhere you want to take some swings.
Browse a wider selection of golf accessories if you’re in the market for new gear such as golf bags, gloves, towels, tees, and more.
-
7. Izzo Tru Vu Trainer Hitting NetPros:
Cons:
- It simulates an actual golf course with either a Classic or Links design for realistic practice
- Suitable for all clubs and can withstand ball speeds to 180 miles per hour
- Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, with four spikes you can drive into the ground for added support
- Some users said sometimes their golf balls would fly off in a different direction on impact
- While it uses sub dry printing, the image is bound to fade over time
- The side barriers aren't very deep, only 1 foot
Probably one of the most unique golf nets on this list is the Izzo Tru Vu, which is designed to give you the feeling that you’re on an actual course as it features a dye sub printing of a Classic or Links course (you get to choose) that you hit into.
Measuring 7 1/2 feet high by 7 1/2 feet wide by 1 foot deep, the net is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. If you’re using it outdoors, the four included spikes can be driven into the ground for added support. The net is designed to withstand golf ball speeds of 180 miles per hour. You’ll also receive a nylon carry/storage bag.
Break out the drivers, tee it up, and rip one down the fairway with the Izzo Tru Vu. Need new tees?
Check out our picks for the top unbreakable golf tees and don’t worry about using a new one every hole.
Find more Izzo Tru Vu Trainer Hitting Net information and reviews here.
-
8. Nova Microdermabrasion Golf NetPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tilted angle designed to automatically return your golf balls
- 7-ply knotless netting designed to last and withstand the force from golf balls hit with any club
- Steel pipe base with U-shape ground stakes help provide extra support
- It might be too large for smaller indoor spaces
- Some users felt it wasn't very sturdy when using outside on windy days
- Some users said the net developed larger holes over time
Highlighted by its automatic golf ball return, 7-ply knotless netting, and large size, the Nova Microdermabrasion Golf Net is perfect for jndoor or outdoor use and it won’t do a number on your wallet.
The nylon net is strong enough to withstand the force of golf balls for all clubs, including drivers, irons, hybrids, woods, and wedges. And the tilted designed will return the ball to you. It also has a 1-inch iron frame, fiberglass poles, steel piping, and four U-shaped ground stakes if you’re using it outside. When assembled, the net measures 10 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 feet deep.
It comes with a carry/storage case so you can bring it anywhere to practice whenever you’d like. And it’s one of the best golf nets if you’re on a budget.
New to the game and don’t want to spend a ton on clubs? Then take a look at our picks for the best golf clubs for beginners, most of which come in full sets with a bag and putter.
Find more Nova Microdermabrasion Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
9. The Net Return Simulator Series Golf NetPrice: $2,495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Floating display, polyester impact screen designed to withstand the hardest shots
- When connected to the proper software and projector, this net provides real-life simulation
- Side barriers help keep the golf balls in the hitting area and your home protected
- It's the most expensive net on the list
- Probably best suited for home golf simulators and not just casual practice
- It might take a while to set up
OK, so this is more of a screen than a net, but The Net Return Simulator Series Net can be used with software and a projector to mimic real life play as you would experience with home golf simulators.
It has back and side nylon valences as well as side barriers to ensure the golf balls stay in the hitting area to protect your home. The screen itself is a floating display, made of extremely durable polyester so it’s guaranteed to last a long time. The tubular aluminum frame is 1 1/2 inches thick and is lightweight yet strong. It measures roughly 8 feet long by 8 feet wide by 3 1/2 feet deep.
If you’re willing to spend a bit more, this is one of the best golf nets available, especially for home simulators.
To upgrade for the ultimate home golf set-up, you can add The Net Return Pro Turf, the Optoma EH200ST Golf Projector, and a projector mount kit.
Find more The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Net information and reviews here.
-
10. Galileo Golf NetPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-strike silk target allows you to practice your aim and accuracy
- Netting is made of 100 percent Polypropylene (PP), which is very solid
- Fiberglass and steel poles, along with the ground stakes, provide stability when using outdoors
- Some users said the net wasn't very durable
- The largest size might be too big for indoor use
- Some users felt it was difficult to put together
The Galileo Golf Net is available in three sizes and comes with a silk target to help you practice aim and accuracy. The sizes are 7 feet by 7 feet, 7 feet by 8 feet, and 12 feet by 10 feet by 4 feet.
The netting is made of 100 percent Polypropylene (PP), which is very solid, and the frame consists of fiberglass and steel poles. There are also four stakes to dig into the ground if you’re using it outside. You can use it indoors, as well. A carrying/storing case is included.
If you’re using the net indoors, it might be a smarrt idea to use a golf mat. The Fiberbuilt Golf Mat, which measures 4 feet by 7 feet, features nylon fiber grass and is guaranteed to last 300,000 swings.
-
11. Hit Run Steal Golf NetPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large net measures 10 feet by 7 feet and is ideal for outdoors
- Strong steel frame provides stability while the 7 ply knotless netting is built to last
- Multi-sport compatible, the net is designed to absorb impact of all golf clubs
- Some users said the net wasn't very durable
- It's large, so you'll need lots of space for indoor use
- Some users said the instructions for setting it up weren't useful
If you’re in the market for an affordable large net for multiple uses other than golf, the Hit Run Steal Golf Net measures 10 feet wide by 7 feet high and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
The frame is made of steel and fiberglass poles and it has 7 ply knotless netting which is designed to withstand the impact of all golf clubs, from drivers to wedges.
The net sets up andd collapses in minutes and comes with a convenient carry/storage case.
Are you into using technology when on the course? If so, take a peek at our recommendations for the best GPS golf watches.
Find more Hit Run Steal Golf Net information and reviews here.
What is the Best Golf Net for Backyard Use?
If you've got the space and are willing to spend some money, the Cimarron Masters Golf Net has it all.
It has archery baffle #252 netting that UV treated and guaranteed to last. Measuring 20 feet by 10 feet by 10 feet, the net is enclosed with three sides and a top so the golf balls will remain in the hitting area. The frame consists of 1-inch thick steel corners and poles for excellent support.
If you are on a budget, the Nova Microdermabrasion Golf Net is highlighted by its automatic ball return and measures a generous 10 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 feet deep.
It has an iron frame, fiberglass poles, steel piping, and ground stakes for stability. The net features durable 7 ply knotless netting.
A carrying/storage case is included and it can also be used indoors.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.