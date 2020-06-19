11 Best Golf Nets for Indoor & Outdoor Use

The Net Return Pro Series V2 Golf Net is built to last, as it’s guaranteed to get you at least 250,000 shots up to 225 miles per hour with all of your golf clubs.

Easy to assemble using a pushbutton quick-color connect system which requires no tools, bolts, or screws, the Pro Series Net is highlighted by an automatic ball return designed to give you instant feedback on your shot. The innovative “S” shape design of the net helps ensure the balls will come right back to you.

The multi-sport net, which weighs 28 pounds, can be used indoors or outdoors and is constructed of sturdy tubular aluminum, and has a nylon pack cloth sleeve and heavyweight commercial-grade polyester netting that is UV treated. It comes with a duffle bag for easy storage and transport. The net measures 7 feet 6 inches tall by 8 feet wide by 3 feet 6 inches deep.

If you’re looking for something with more extras, check out The Net Return Pro Series V2 Package, which this net, protective side barriers, a 6 by 10 feet Pro Turf Hitting Mat, two rubber tees, and four sandbags.

The Net Return models are known as some of the best golf nets thanks to the durable construction and unique design.