11 Best Inversion Tables: Compare & Save

The Teeter FitSpine LX9 inversion table isn’t cheap, but it stands out for premium features such as a boarding platform for easier on and off, and an arched base for maximum comfort. The included tether lets you pre-set your desired inversion angle to 20, 40 or 60 degrees, depending on your experience and comfort level.

Built-in acupressure nodes provide targeted pressure-point relief. The table also features a lumbar bridge to fully support your lower back.

Traction handles provide a safe and secure method for returning to an upright position. Extra-long stretching handles provide even better decompression.

The flexible bed stretches and lengthens your spine without sacrificing comfort or support. This Teeter inversion table also has an eight-point floating suspension system for uninterrupted movement. Safety is likely a priority, and this Teeter table is safety certified by UL.

For your convenience, the table is made with a heavy-duty steel frame for longevity and comes with a five-year full warranty. Other perks include a removable head pillow in addition to comfortable ankle supports. The LX9 fits users from 4’8″ to 6’6″ and supports up to 300 pounds.

You can save some money by opting for the FitSpine X3, which doesn’t have the boarding platform or storage caddy. The even more affordable FitSpine X1 also comes without the traction handles and easy-reach ankle system if you’d rather not pay extra for such features.