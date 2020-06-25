11 Best Sunglasses for Golf: Compare, Buy & Save

Wnen it comes to golf accessories, sunglasses are something everyone who plays should look into. Not just for the vision aspect, but they also provide eye protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
So we’ve come up with a list below of the some of the best sunglasses for golf, taking many factors into consideration. You’ll want a high-quality lens, one that will offer full UV protection and provide excellent clarity and vision. Lightweight, durable frames and comfort are also major factors when choosing a pair. And, of course, price and stylish looks have to be taken into consideration. We’ve used all those components to come up with our list of favorites and we’re sure there’s a pair on it that’s perfect for you.
-
1. Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL SunglassesPrice: $96.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plutonite lenses provide 100 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection and blue light up to 400mm
- Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads for more comfort and performance
- Patented High Definition Optics (HDO) provides excellent clarity and vision at every angle
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they ran small
- Some users said the packaging wasn't very reliable and some received damaged glasses
Oakley takes technology, functionality, and style to new levels when it comes to their golf sunglasses and the Half Jacket 2.0 XL model is no exception.
Highlighted by Oakley’s patented High Definition Optics (HDO), the lenses are designed to maximize clarity for sharper and more accurate vision on the course. The Plutonite lenses offer full UVA, UVB, and UVC protection and harmful blue light up to 400mm.
The frame is polycarbonate and flexible and features O Matter material for added durability. The Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads for more comfort and performance, as well as a secure, custm fit.
It includes an Oakley Microbag which doubles as a cleaning cloth and storage area your sunglasses.
Find more Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
2. Callaway Kite Golf SunglassesPrice: $98.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- P2X lens technology lets in twice as much light for better depth perception
- The polarizing layer provides 100 percent UV protection and reduces glare
- Hydrophilic Megon Temple tips and adjustable Megon nose pads provide comfort and a secure fit
- Lenses aren't scratch resistant
- A little on the pricey side
- Only available in 1 color
The Callaway Kite Golf Sunglasses feature unique lens technology for better vision, functionality, and protection in a sleek design.
The P2X Lens Technology lets in more light and that helps with better depth perception. The polarizing 8 lens configuration help reduce glare and provide 100 percent protection from harmful UVA, UVB, and UVC rays over a wider area. The frame is a wraparound style with Hydrophilic Megon Temple tips and adjustable Melon nose pads so you can get a secure, custom fit.
Each purchase includes a lens cleaning cloth, a carrying pouch, and a hard case with clips so it can be attached to all golf bags when not in use.
Find more Callaway Kite Golf Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
3. Under Armour Zone 2.0 SunglassesPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-light ArmourFusion frames are made of titanium and Grilamid for maximum strength and flexibility
- ArmourSight lens technology provides up to 20 percent more peripheral vision
- Airflow technology designed to keep you cool and comfortable
- Some users said they didn't feel durably made
- Some users felt they didn't fit (either too tight or large)
- Some users said they scratched too easily
Innovative technology and good value is what you’ll get with the Under Armour Zone 2.0 Sunglasses, a unisex pair designed to provide durability and comfort. UA is known for making some of the best sunglasses for golf.
The glasses have light ArmourFusion frames are made of titanium and Grilamid for maximum strength and flexibility. The ArmourSight lens technology provides up to 20 percent more peripheral vision and provides more strength. The Airflow technology designed to keep you cool and comfortable, while the three-point grip and adjustable nosepad ensure a custom fit.
All Under Armour sunglasses have 100 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection.
Find more Under Armour Zone 2,0 Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
4. Tifosi Tyrant 2.0 SunglassesPrice: $62.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed specifically for golf and tennis, they are designed to provide excellent contrast
- The lenses are vented to help reduce fogging
- Lenses are made of made from polycarbonate material and provide 100 percent UVA/UVB protection
- Some users felt they were too narrow
- Some users said the lenses developed faded spots
- Some users felt they were a bit thin leading to durability concerns
This model of the Tifosi Tyrant 2.0 are specifically sunglasses for golf and tennis and are designed to provide exceptional contrast for ideal vision on the course or court.
The polycarbonate smoke-colored lenses feature vents to help reduce fogging, while they offer 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. The lightweight nylon material frames have adjustable ear and nose pieces so you can get a custom fit.
Find more Tifosi Tyrant 2.0 Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
5. Oakley Flak 2.0 XL SunglassesPrice: $176.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Prizm lenses enhance the color, contrast, and detail for superior vision
- Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads provide extra comfort
- High Definition Optics (HDO) provide added clarity at all angles
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they lacked quality construction
- Some users felt they ran big and weren't ideal for smaller faces
The Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses are available in a variety of different color styles and are highlighted by their patented Prizm lenses that increase color, contrast, and detail.
Offering 100 percent UV protection, the sunglasses have High Definition Optics (HDO), which provide added clarity at all angles, something that can definitely come in handy on the golf course. They allow 30 percent light transmission. The Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads provide extra comfort and O Matter frame ensure a lightweight fit.
Each purchase includes a Sport Soft Vault Case for protective storage.
Find more Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
6. Callaway Sungear Raptor Golf SunglassesPrice: $88.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides 100 percent protection from UVA, UVB, and UVC rays
- Lenses allow in extra light so you can bet better depth perception
- Hydrophilic Megol temple tips provide a more secure fit under all conditions
- Best suited for medium and larger sized heads; might be too big for some
- Some users felt they were a bit small for those with wider nose bridges
- A bit on the pricey side
The Callaway Raptor Golf Sunglasses are highlighted by its 100 percent UV protection, ability to block glare, and capability to provide better depth perception.
Providing 100 percent protection from UVA, UVB, and UVC rays, the 8 base polarized lenses keep UV rays away from the eyes and help reduce glare. They also let in twice Las much light so you get better depth perception.
The Hydrophilic Megol temple tips help you get a secure fit under all conditions, including when you’re sweating, and the nose pads are also adjustable. You’ll receive a lens cloth, carrying bag, and a hard case. These are some of the best sunglasses for golf as the Callaway brand is synonymous with the game of golf.
Find more Callaway Sungear Raptor Golf Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
7. Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized SunglassesPrice: $15.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polycarbonate frame is lightweight and is designed for durability
- UV 400 mirror flash coating is fully UV protected and limits amount of sun reaching your eyes
- Lenses are constructed to provide excellent depth perception, clarity, and contrast
- Some users said the lenses fogged up too easily
- Some users said they began to warp and not sit evenly
- Some users felt the plastic nose pads weren't very comfortable
If you’re on a budget and in the market for sunglasses for golf, the Hulislem S1 Sports come at a great value and feature UV protection and outstanding depth perception and clarity.
The polarized lenses offer full UV protection with 400 mirror flash coating and are designed to limit the amount of sun to reach your eyes. The Dual Lens Polaric Ellipsoid Geometry help provide excellent depth perception, clarity, and color contrast.
Available in 8 different colors, they have a lightweight, yet durable, polycarbonate frame, stress-resistant O Matter frames.
Find more Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
8. Under Armour Igniter 2.0 SunglassesPrice: $123.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UA Storm lens technology helps repel water, oil, dirt, and other elements
- Polycarbonate lens is 100 percent UV protective and delivers supreme clarity
- UA AutoGrip frame flexible and durable and self-adjusts to your head
- On the pricey side
- Not all of the available models have polarized lenses (Gray Polarized only)
- Some users said the frame didn't feel very durable
The Under Armour Igniter 2.0 are packed full of UA’s innovative technology to make them some of the most effective and best sunglasses for golf as well as every day wear.
The polycarbonate lenses offer 100 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection and are coated with UA Storm repellent which makes them easier to clean as they repel more water, oil, dirt, and more. These pictured glasses allows 16 percent of light to be transmitted for clearer vision across a wider range. The frames feature UA AutoGrip, which are flexible and durable and self-adjust to your head for a comfort fit.
Another cool feature is that the glasses are Ansi Z87+ rated, meaning they meet high-mass and high-velocity impact protection requirements.
Find more Under Armour Igniter 2.0 Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
9. Callaway Goshawk SunglassesPrice: $142.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative P2X lens technology blocks glare and allows twice as much light in for better vision
- Lightweight titanium frame provides maximum durability, comfort, and style
- 8 Base lens configuration helps keep eyes covered from harmful sun rays and offers full UV protection
- On the pricey side
- There are no ventilation holes in the lenses
- Only available in 1 lens color
The Callaway Goshawk Sunglasses are highlighted by a super light titanium frame and innovative P2X lens tecnology for supreme vision and sun protection.
The 8 Base lens configuration keeps your eyes shielded from the sun’s harmful rays and offer 100 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection. The adjustable silicone nose pads provide maximum comfort and a perfect fit.
No,stranger to the accessory world, and thanks to their always-innovative technology, Callaway makes some of the most functional best sunglasses for golf.
Find more Callaway Goshawk Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
10. Torege TR18 Golf SunglassesPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polarized lenses to block and provide 100 percent UV400 protection
- Innovative TR90 frame is durable, lightweight, and flexible and have a wraparound style
- The HD lens provides excellent clarity and better on-course vision
- Some users felt the nose pads didn't provide much comfort
- Some users didn't feel the safety cord didn't help keeping the glasses in place during more intense movements
- Some users said the lenses fogged up on really hot days
The best sunglasses for golfing should provide full UV protection, clear vision, durability, comfort, and style. The Torege T18 Sports Sunglasses check all those boxes.
The thicker (1.4mm) polarized lenses enhances color and clarity, provides 100 percent UVA, UVB, and UVC protection, while blocking the sun’s bright glare. They are also scratch- and shock-resistant and feature ventilation holes. The TR90 thermoplastic frame is a wraparound style and has soft rubber nose pad and non-slip rubber for added support and comfort.
Available in 6 colors, you’ll also get a crush-resistant case, cleaning cloth, soft fabric sunglasses pouch, replaceable nosepad, a safety strap, and a polarization test card.
These glasses are multi-functional, as you can use them on tennis courts, in baseball batting cages, on bicycles, and any other outdoor activity where you’ll need sun protection and enhanced vision.
Find more Torege TR18 Golf Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
11. DUCO Sports SunglassesPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polarized lenses offer 100 percent UV400 protection and reduce glare
- These lenses are designed to provide excellent peripheral
- The frame is flexible and the nose pads are adjustable so you can get a custom fit
- Some users said they didn't feel very durable
- Some users said the nose pads weren't very comfortable
- Some users felt the frame was too bulky
A sleek design, UV protection, clarity, and a low price highlight the DUCO Sports, some of the best sunglasses for golf if you’re on a budget.
Featuring polarized lenses, they offer 100 percent UV400 protection and are designed to reduce glare for crystal clear on-course vision, including on the peripheral. They’re also impact and scratch resistant. The flexible, metal frame a spring hinge and the soft silicone nose pads are adjustable so you’ll get a perfect fit.
The purchase includes a case with a carabiner clip, gift box, microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, and polarization test card. If you’re not using the glasses they can be attached to all golf bags with via the carabiner clip.
Find more DUCO Sports Sunglasses information and reviews here.
What are the Best Sunglasses for Golf Under $100?
There a few on this list to choose from, but based on the innovative technology and sleek design, we'll go with the Callaway Sungear Kite Sunglasses, which are highly effective on both sunny and overcast days.
Innovative P2X Lens Technology allows more light in which helps provide better depth perception, as many golfers have said the clarity of vision around the greens is superior to other models. They also offer 100 percent protection from UVA, UVB, and UVC rays over a wider area.
The frame is a wraparound style with Hydrophilic Megon Temple tips and adjustable Melon nose pads which allows you to get a custom fit. This also comes in handy on windy days as the sunglasses are designed to stay put.
You also get a lens cleaning cloth, a carrying pouch, and a hard case.
If you're on a tighter budget, but are still looking for functionality and protection, the Under Armour Zone 2.0 have both full UV protection and crystal clear vision.
