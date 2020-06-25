11 Best Sunglasses for Golf: Compare, Buy & Save

Wnen it comes to golf accessories, sunglasses are something everyone who plays should look into. Not just for the vision aspect, but they also provide eye protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

So we’ve come up with a list below of the some of the best sunglasses for golf, taking many factors into consideration. You’ll want a high-quality lens, one that will offer full UV protection and provide excellent clarity and vision. Lightweight, durable frames and comfort are also major factors when choosing a pair. And, of course, price and stylish looks have to be taken into consideration. We’ve used all those components to come up with our list of favorites and we’re sure there’s a pair on it that’s perfect for you.