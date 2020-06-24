Bill Belichick’s Massive Salary, ‘Worth Every Penny,’ Per Patriots Insider

Bill Belichick should be the highest-paid coach in the NFL, right? According to a recent report, he’s at least in the top three. On the heels of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan signing a new six-year deal that makes him one of the league’s five highest-paid coaches, many began to wonder how much the New England Patriots‘ legend is raking in for decades of excellence, and a dual role as the de facto general manager.

Shanahan’s deal is believed to be worth more than $10 million per season, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. It is seemingly impossible to imagine a coach with Belichick’s tenure (20 years with the Patriots), and history of success (six Super Bowl wins, three AP Coach of the Year honors, and a spot on the NFL’s 100th-Year Anniversary Team) not making at least that annually.

Back in 2018, Pro Football Sports Talk’s Mike Florio reported, per a source, Belichick made $12.5 million per season. It is believed Belichick has since signed an extension with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and that now his annual salary is between $13-14 million, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

Assuming that number is accurate, and it seems more than logical, and more like probable, Hannable believes the future Hall-of-Famer is “worth every penny.”

