Browns DE Myles Garrett Looks Unstoppable in Latest Workout Footage

Myles Garrett is ready to get on the field and looks better than ever as the start to his fourth season with the Cleveland Browns approaches.

Garrett was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks last year, but was hit with an indefinite suspension in Week 11 after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

Garrett has shared workout footage at times from this offseason, but mostly from the weightroom. In the latest bit of video he dropped on his Instagram, Garrett looks spry and agile, even practicing dropping into coverage.

Myles Garrett in a ‘Good Place’ Following Suspension

Garrett will have to mend his reputation around the league following his suspension last season. However, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods feels like his star pass-rusher is in a good place.

“I think Myles has the right mindset in terms of wanting to be MVP and all of that, but we just need him to be the best player for us that he can be, and whatever happens, happens,” Woods said in a recent conference call, via NFL.com. “Right now, I think he is in a good place.”

#Browns DC Joe Woods said Myles Garrett has the right mindset for a comeback this season. "I think he's in a good place." Said he's working hard, focused on being a good teammate and has been vocal and taken on a leadership role with the team. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 28, 2020

On top of that, Garrett has stepped into a bigger leadership role on the defensive side of the ball, despite coronavirus restraints making things a bit tougher.

“He is focused on getting better. He is focused on being a good teammate,” Woods said. “He has been in the meetings. He is trying to step up and take more of a leadership role. I definitely think he is moving in the right direction and has the right mindset.”

Myles Garrett Could Become League’s Highest Paid Pass-Rusher

The Browns exercised Garrett’s fifth-year option, but there’s a chance he won’t even reach that 2021 season without an extension in place. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently joined the RapSheet + Friends with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and gave some insight on the situation regarding an extension for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I wouldn’t speak on any of that publicly. That’s always something we prefer to keep private and internal. Needless to say, we do have a lot belief in Myles,” Berry said on the podcast. “We do view him as a long-term member of the organization. We love the player and love the person as well. We certainly hope that he’s going to be a Brown for years to come.”

Rapoport went on NFL Network following the interview and said that he believes Garrett could become the first pass-rusher to hit the $25 million per year mark with his extension.

Currently, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the highest paid defender in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million.

READ NEXT: Lakers Have Shown Interest in Trade for Bradley Beal