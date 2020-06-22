Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Amanda Carter Posts Heartfelt IG Message

Bubba Wallace’s girlfriend Amanda Carter took to Instagram to post an emotional message after a noose was found by NASCAR in the No. 43 garage stall. Carter posted a solid black photo that said “Black Lives Still Matter” noting “there is so much work to be done” in a lengthy message she split up into five parts.

“There is so much I want to say and so much I don’t know how to say or have the words,” Carter explained. “Below are just a few thoughts. THERE IS SO MUCH WORK TO BE DONE 1. The fact that people think it’s okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home. What happened this week at talladega is NOT OKAY! No one, deserves to receive this kind of hate.”

Carter was vulnerable in the messaging noting “no one is exempt” from self-examination and emphasized that “the fact I date a black man does not exempt me.”

“We must continue the conversation, no one is exempt from taking a look at themselves, the fact I date a black man does not exempt me,” Carter continued. “We all have prejudice and need to take action to change that and prevent it from becoming racism.”

She went on to encourage people to do their part to educate themselves rather than just asking the black community to answer questions.

Amanda Thanked “Those Who Have Been Working Toward a Better Future”

As an act of solidarity, NASCAR drivers pushed Wallace’s car towards the front of pit road prior to the start of the GEICO 500 in Talladega. Wallace also shared an emotional moment with Richard Petty who owns the No. 43 car he drives. Here is a look at the special moment with all the drivers prior to the race.

This is amazing!!!!

The drivers are pushing Bubba’s car to the front of the grid!!!! https://t.co/N4sVO9UXME — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 22, 2020

Carter ended her message by thanking the people who are “working toward a better future” adding that she shares many of the positive notes she receives with Wallace.

“Thank you to those who have been working toward a better future whether that is in private or public, these waves will bring change,” Carter said. “Additionally thank you to all of my friends, family and of course Darrell’s fans who have reached out with support I share your messages with him and he appreciates it too.”

Bubba Admitted Amanda Has Been a Quick Study When It Comes to NASCAR

Carter admittedly was not a major NASCAR fan before she began dating Wallace. During his Facebook docu-series Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace, an emotional Wallace opened up about their relationship after finishing second at the 2018 Daytona 500.

“Amanda has come into this not knowing which way was up, down, left or right with this sport,” Bubba explained. “She gets it. She understands how much I love it, and I how much I want to do well. Just how competitive I am.”

Carter has become a staple at NASCAR races but the recent COVID-19 restrictions mean the majority of spouses and significant others are watching the contests from home. Carter will no doubt be cheering Wallace on from afar hoping he finds victory lane.

