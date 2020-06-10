Bubba Wallace appears to be doing much better after the driver passed out at the conclusion of the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. After the race, Wallace made a Call of Duty reference to let fans know he was okay.

“Got sent to the Gulag..Won that…Where we dropping. Aka I’m good,” Wallace tweeted.

Video footage showed Wallace passing out after he got out of his car and the driver appeared to faint again while he was conducting an interview with Fox. The NASCAR medical staff examined Wallace after the race and appeared to clear the driver. ESPN’s Marty Smith reported that Wallace told him he was okay but got up too quickly.

Wallace Admitted an Emotional Week Likely Took a Toll on Him Physically

VideoVideo related to bubba wallace health update: what happened to nascar driver? 2020-06-10T18:15:45-04:00

Smith also believes there was an emotional component to what was a challenging week for Wallace as he helped NASCAR navigate how to respond amidst public outrage over the tragic death of George Floyd. Wallace was one of several drivers that helped put together a powerful video speaking out against racism prior to the Atlanta race.

“That was terrifying to watch,” Smith admitted on SportsCenter. “I was extremely concerned for him watching it, but he told me he just stood up too fast. He said he got out of the race car, and he didn’t even feel hot. He felt 100 percent. He got up and sat down and got up too fast, and he said it all went downhill from there but he was seen in the infield care center and ultimately released. I think it was a confluence of emotions… I asked Bubba, ‘How much of this was the physical toll and how much of this was the mental and emotional toll from the week that you’ve had?’ He said, ‘I’m gonna go [with] mental, bro.'”

Wallace Will Be Racing in Martinsville & Debuting a ‘Black Lives Matter’ Car

Another look at the Bubba Wallace paint scheme for Martinsville: #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/38dIi3aA3H — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 9, 2020

Wallace will not miss any time despite suffering a scary moment on live television. The driver will be racing just a few days after the incident as NASCAR heads to Martinsville for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. Wallace is also debuting a new Black Lives Matter color scheme as protests continue across the country.

The car features black and white arms embracing on the hood with the text “Compassion, Love, Understanding” written underneath. The side of the No. 43 car features “#blacklivesmatter.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity to run #BlackLivesMatter on the car for Martinsville,” Wallace noted, per NASCAR.com. “This statement that we have right here. … Running this race car. Being on live television. I think it’s going to speak volumes for what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push.”

Wallace is back at the race track after the brief health scare in Atlanta and will be racing for a cause much bigger than himself. Wallace’s team is sure to be taking extra precautions when it comes to the driver’s health in the upcoming races.

READ NEXT: Desiree & Darrell Wallace Sr., Bubba’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know