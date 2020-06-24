Bubba Wallace Reacts to FBI Investigation on Instagram

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace issued an official statement on June 24, the day after the FBI determined he was not the victim of a hate crime. The racer said he was relieved that the bureau determined the item had been in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on June 21.

The full statement said:

It’s been an emotional few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was. I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been. Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all.

The FBI revealed that the rope, which appeared to be fashioned like a noose, had been there since October 2019.

The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.

Wallace Was ‘Pissed’ After The FBI’s Investigation Concluded

Hours after their investigation concluded, Wallace appeared on Don Lemon’s CNN talk show where he said he was “pissed” about the incident. I’m mad because people were trying to test my character and the person I am,” Wallace told Lemon. “They’re not stealing that from me but they’re trying to test that.”

The driver said the garage pull fashioned in the shape of a noose was unlike anything he had seen in a garage before. “From the evidence that we have–that I have–it’s a straight-up noose. The FBI stated that it was a noose. NASCAR said that it was a noose,” he said. “This isn’t something that can be done within a second of just tying a knot… this is something that took time.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps was the person who told Wallace there was a “noose” in his garage. He didn’t find it himself and Wallace said Phelps had tears in his eyes and was choked up when telling the driver he might have been the victim of a possible hate crime.

“I was taken back,” Wallace told Lemon on June 23. “I never seen the noose. I never reported it.”

