Cam Newton Signs One-Year Deal With New England Patriots: Report

Three months have passed since former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was released by the team he played all nine years of his NFL career for.

Now, Newton’s found a new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Newton agreed to a “one-year, incentive-laden deal” with the New England Patriots for the 2020 season. The deal is worth a maximum of $7.5 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

While it’s unconfirmed whether Newton will start or not, the former NFL MVP is the favorite heading into the Patriots training camp.

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham was poised to be Tom Brady‘s successor this season ahead of veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart. Stidham played little behind Brady, throwing just four passes last season after he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

