Cam Newton to Patriots: Players React to Massive NFL News

Cam Newton agreeing to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots was the biggest news in the NFL in weeks. The announcement took NFL Twitter by storm.

Reactions sprung out from new and former teammates as well as workout partners and friends.

👀 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

Yeah this that 🔥 https://t.co/y2iIh2pcNX — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 29, 2020

Congratulations to @CameronNewton on signing with the @Patriots ! I wasn’t sure they would pull the trigger on signing him- but a great organization knows great talent, and accepts that talent into their program to keep winning alive and possible! Good luck Cam! — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) June 29, 2020

Cam in a great situation💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 29, 2020

Soo happy for cam! Everyone is about to witness a come back season like no other! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) June 29, 2020

Coach McDaniels about to get in his bag with Cam 😈 — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) June 29, 2020

Stephen A Smith…BIG fan of the Cam Newton signing pic.twitter.com/2V84KxSYCh — Going Deep Podcast (@goingdeep) June 29, 2020

I said this to @TedyBruschi months ago!! Cam and BB, it’s a new team and new ball game. Josh plus a mobile QB, these young WR or guys that can’t get open in the old offense now can be standing wide open due to a mobile QB & not perfect route runners. AFC championship on lock..😂 pic.twitter.com/v7OxwRPyt9 — Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) June 29, 2020

The second Cam Newton started working out to gospel music, that’s when I knew! Them Gospel music workouts only show up in dire times!! Lol pic.twitter.com/cQBaEj13D3 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 29, 2020