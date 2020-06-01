Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Death of George Floyd

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes released a fairly lengthy statement over the murder of unarmed African-American man George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. In his message, the Super Bowl champion condemned the “senseless” crime and encouraged Americans to treat each other like “brother and sister.”

Check out his complete remarks:

“First, I send prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey. As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!

Love and unite!”

Fellow Chiefs Also Posted Messages in Mourning and Solidarity

Mahomes isn’t the only member of Andy Reid’s squad to mourn the 46-year-old’s murder and post messages of hope for those seeking justice. From star safety Tyrann Mathieu to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the comments were aplenty and sentimental.

Love my mf state 😤 https://t.co/SgygjgfVP7 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 30, 2020

Lol seems like without violence they use violence…. so what you want us to do? https://t.co/NJGO80RPDF — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 31, 2020

Perhaps one of the more moving statements from Chiefs personnel was defensive tackle Chris Jones, who broke his silence Monday morning.

The 25-year-old’s message reads: “First and foremost I wanted to share my condolences to the family of George Floyd as they, along with the entire country, mourns his unnecessary and tragic death. I stand with those who demand justice for George Floyd’s murder and systematic change to a system that has disregarded the lives of African-American men countless times. While I am filled with outrage at what has transpired and support all of the peaceful protests going on across the country, I want to urge everyone to figure out how we can continue this demand for change and bring an end to this institutional racism without self-destructing our communities and hurting innocent small businesses who all share our feelings and anger.”

