Alleged Racist Past Resurfaces for Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy saw himself get called out by his star player Chuba Hubbard for wearing a One America News (OAN) shirt, and now a troubling article originally printed in a November 1989 issue of the Philadelphia Daily News has resurfaced, in which several former Colorado University players alleged Gundy used racist language during a game against them in 1989.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter after seeing his head coach sporting an OAN t-shirt on June 15. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” OAN is a far-right leaning news network that has decried the Black Lives Matter movement.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard later apologized for calling Gundy out via Twitter, saying: “I went about it the wrong way by tweeting. I’m not someone that has to tweet something to bring change. I should have went to him as a man. I’m more about action. That was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re going to focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing.”

For his part, Gundy apologized for wearing the shirt, saying in a statement: “I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as as team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned about how that network felt about Black Lives Matter I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.”

Now, just days later, Professor Louis Moore of Grand Valley State University has Tweeted a snippet of what appears to be a 1989 Philadelphia Daily News article featuring several former college football players alleging Gundy used the “n-word” and other racist language when he was a quarterback for Oklahoma State.

Former College Player on Gundy: ‘He Has No Class’

According to the article shared by Moore, former Colorado free safety Tim James and linebacker Alfred Williams both alleged Gundy used racial slurs. “I can’t count the number of times he used that word,” James said at the time, referring to the ‘n-word.’ “He has no class. There’s no place for that in sports.”

Williams was also blunt in his assessment of Gundy: “I hope not very many people raise their children to be like him. He said things he had no business saying to anybody.”

well, here it is. 1989, Mike Gundy calls several players the n-word. the paper even spells it out. https://t.co/cmbYeC7Rl2 pic.twitter.com/hX7qn6IYB5 — profloumoore (@loumoore12) June 17, 2020

From the November 12, 1989 edition of the paper of record The Daily Oklahoma printing similar allegations although with much detail left out. pic.twitter.com/gIUGBMdzqU — CodyL (@codylusnia) June 17, 2020

Gundy denied the allegations at the time. “It’s not true,” Gundy said when he was asked about using racist language then. “They were doing the talking. Why would I say those things? I’ve been here for four years and half my friends [on the team] are black,” he said, invoking the ‘I have black friends so I can’t possibly be racist’ defense.

Gundy has yet to respond to the allegations that have resurfaced about the incident back in 1989, but after the recent talk he had with his team, many are already calling for him to be replaced.

Come on, Mike Gundy! How is an apology sincere when you read everything from a prepared statement? Scripted can’t be real. I don’t think the video did anything to show that Mike Gundy should keep his job. pic.twitter.com/H9DQRVYR0w — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 17, 2020

