Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Makes Strong Statement on Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some strong words to say about the impact Colin Kaepernick had on the response we are seeing across the country to George Floyd’s death. On his weekly podcast Flying Coach, Steve Kerr asked Carroll about how he balanced his own feelings on Kaepernick with how the NFL handled the situation.

“I think that there was a moment in time that a young man captured,” Carroll explained, per ESPN. “He took a stand on something, figuratively took a knee, but he stood up for something he believed in — and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take. …But what happened from the process is it elevated awareness from people that just took everything away from what the statement was all about, and it just got tugged and pulled and ripped apart.”

Kerr and Carroll started the podcast over the NFL offseason as a way to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. In light of the current events, the most recent episode focused on the protests we are seeing across the country. Kerr and Carroll interviewed Spurs head coach Greg Popovich to get his perspective on the outrage that is being seen in American cities.



Carroll Praised Kaepernick: “We Owe a Tremendous Amount to Him”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 and remains unsigned after hosting a workout last season. Carroll praised Kaepernick’s decision to take a knee noting “we owe a tremendous amount to him for sure.”

“… But what happened from the process is it elevated awareness from people that just took everything away from what the statement was all about, and it just got tugged and pulled and ripped apart,” Carroll noted, via ESPN. “And the whole mission of what the statement was, such a beautiful…it’s still the statement that we’re making right today. We’re not protecting our people. We’re not looking after one another. We’re not making the right choices. We’re not following the right process to bring people to justice when actions are taken. So I think it was a big sacrifice in the sense that a young man makes, but those are the courageous moments that some guys take. And we owe a tremendous amount to him for sure.”



The Seahawks Hosted Kaepernick for a Visit in 2017

The Seahawks hosted Kaepernick for a visit in 2017 but opted not to sign the quarterback. According to Pro Football Talk, the Seahawks are the only team to host Kaepernick after his time with the 49ers concluded. Carroll called him a “starter in this league” after his visit with the Seahawks.

“Colin has been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be,” Carroll said in 2017, per Kiro 7 Seattle. “At this time, we didn’t do anything with it, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more so. He’s a starter in this league. We have a starter, but he’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine that somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”