NFL Mystery Team Shows Interest in Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick last played an NFL game in 2016 but this could be changing soon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that he received a call inquiring about Kaepernick since the team previously met with the quarterback in 2017.

“After all of the years that have passed, I’ve never received a phone call about him,” Carroll noted during his recent press conference. “I never talked to another head coach about it, never talked to anybody about it until today. I got a phone call today. I’m not gonna tell you who it was, but I got a phone call today inquiring about the situation. So, I know somebody is interested so we’ll see what happens with that. I thought the irony of that was crazy because I knew I was coming on this press conference and you guys were going to ask me a million questions about this today. I got a phone call today [about Kaepernick] for the first time.”

It is not clear who the interested team is but there appears to be a bit of momentum towards Kaepernick landing another opportunity with an NFL team. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that teams are interested in seeing Kaepernick work out once the NFL relaxes its current policies as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A league source this morning in reference to #Seahawks HC Pete Carroll sharing a team called Thursday about Colin Kaepernick & belief that’s proof of interest, ‘One issue is you can’t work guys out yet. The league needs to open that up,” Anderson tweeted.

The Seahawks Have No Plans to Sign Kaepernick

Despite once again speaking glowingly about Kaepernick, Carroll indicated that the Seahawks have no plans to sign the quarterback. Carroll explained that the team felt comfortable with Geno Smith as their backup but admitted the Seahawks would look seriously at Kaepernick if Russell Wilson was forced to miss time for any reason.

“I love the way Geno fits together in a role and all that, so it’s not really available at this time for us,” Carroll explained, per The Seattle Times. “But I’ve said this ongoing for years, if Russ ever got tangled up and couldn’t play or something that Kaep would have been an extraordinary candidate to take over. We’re kind of set-up right now, so football-wise it doesn’t seem to fit is. But you know, there’s a lot of time here, we’ll see what happens.”

Kaepernick Worked Out in Front of Several NFL Teams in 2019

Anderson’s report indicates that Kaepernick could be headed for workouts with NFL teams. After a dispute over a waiver form, Kaepernick canceled a workout organized by the NFL and conducted his own event on the same day during the 2019 season. The majority of NFL teams were expected to be in attendance at the workout scheduled at the Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch, but only a few squads ended up watching the quarterback in Riverdale.

With the Black Lives Matter movement gaining steam across the country, it will be worth watching whether NFL teams are more likely to give Kaepernick a chance. Carroll’s recent comments indicate there is renewed interest in Kaepernick getting another NFL opportunity.