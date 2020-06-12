Dallas Cowboys Encouraged to Sign 3x Pro Bowl Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys have the opportunity to replace 38-year-old Jason Witten with 35-year-old Delanie Walker.

NFLAnalysis.net listed the Cowboys among four “ideal landing spots” for the former longtime Tennesee Titans tight end.

There is a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys’ offense between the stacked wide receivers room, Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, and Dak Prescott under center. There is still room to add a veteran contributor like Delanie Walker to the tight end rotation. Following Jason Witten’s departure to the Las Vegas Raiders, Blake Jarwin will look to show the Cowboys what he’s capable of achieving as the top tight end. The rest of this position group features unproven options that will be looking to earn a spot. Having Walker in the mix would at least add more of a veteran element to the position battle. Playing in a reduced capacity behind Jarwin perhaps could help him to stay healthy while providing the Cowboys with more depth at the position.

Background on Walker

A 2006 sixth-round pick out of Central Missouri, Walker broke into the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent his first seven seasons. He made 123 receptions for 1,465 yards and eight touchdowns across 99 games (40 starts) in San Francisco, reaching the Super Bowl in 2012.

The following year, Walker landed a four-year free-agent contract from the Titans. And like fine wine, he got better with age, making three consecutive Pro Bowls spanning 2015-17. He turned in a career season in 2015, logging 1,088 yards and six TDs on 94 grabs. He cleared 800 receiving yards in 2016 and 2017 before missing the majority of the 2018 campaign due to an ankle injury.

The injury lingered into last season, limiting Walker to 21 catches for 215 yards and two scores over just seven appearances. Tennessee released him this past March.

Walker reportedly drew interest from multiple teams, including the Packers, Colts, and Redskins, shortly after his release. He never so much as made a free-agent visit, however, and remains languishing on the open market.

Chances of Signing with Dallas

They aren’t great. For one, the Cowboys have their Witten replacement already on the roster; his name is Blake Jarwin, whom the team re-signed to a four-year, $24.2 million extension earlier this offseason. Dallas also brought aboard former Chiefs TE Blake Bell, a predominant blocker, to go along with 2018 fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz.

For two, as good as he’s been, it’s unclear what Walker can offer at this late stage in his career, especially with the nagging ankle. Father Time is undefeated, and Walker’s body might be breaking down. The Cowboys know too well the dangers of rolling out an elder statesman at the position.

