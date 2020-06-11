Bubba Wallace’s Black Lives Matter Car Is Not Result of Lost Sponsor

There seems to be some confusion over Bubba Wallace’s sponsorship deal and the driver’s decision to create a unique Black Lives Matter color scheme for his No. 43 car while racing in Martinsville. Since arriving at Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace has had a variety of primary sponsors that have often changed throughout the season.

Wallace’s primary sponsor in Atlanta for the Folds of Honor 500 was McDonald’s. Wallace’s past primary sponsors for 2020 have included Victory Junction, World Wide Technology and the U.S. Air Force. The Black Lives Matter car does not appear to have ties to a particular sponsor but was a join-decision by Wallace along with Richard Petty Motorsports. According to Fox Sports, it was Petty’s idea to add the peace sign on the side of the car.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to run #BlackLivesMatter on the car for Martinsville,” Wallace explained, per NASCAR.com. “This statement that we have right here. … Running this race car. Being on live television. I think it’s going to speak volumes for what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push.”

Richard Petty on Driving the No. 43 Car: ‘It’s Going to Put a Lot of Pressure on Him’

Prior to Wallace’s rookie season in 2018, Petty admitted that driving the legendary No. 43 car that he made famous decades ago likely added some pressure to the driver.

“I don’t think it’s going to put that much pressure on RPM because they’re going to do the best they can for whoever it is,” Petty told NBC Sports. “It’s going to put a lot of pressure on him, so he’s going to have to learn to live with it.”



Wallace Has Not Announced If He Will Continue to Race the Black Lives Matter Paint Scheme

Wallace’s comments seem to indicate that the Black Live Matter paint scheme is likely a one-race plan. The driver has not revealed if he plans to use the same color scheme in multiple races. The hood of the car features a black fist clenched with a white fist along with “Compassion, Love, Understanding” written underneath the artwork.

“I think the two fists — the black fist and the white fist — going hand in hand speaks volumes, says a lot. Has a lot of power behind it,” Wallace noted, per NASCAR.com.