Eagles Hall of Famer Makes Pitch for New ‘Weapon X’ Jamal Adams

When Brian Dawkins talks about the safety position, people tend to listen. Especially Eagles fans.

Dawkins was the greatest safety in franchise history and arguably the greatest player in Philadelphia sports. He was aggressive, loyal, and fiercely competitive — plus he was the team’s undisputed leader for 13 seasons. Dawkins labeled himself “Weapon X” due to his ability to play all over the field and fill up a stat sheet.

Well, the Hall of Famer recently bestowed the same honor on Jets safety Jamal Adams.

“I tried to be someone that, if you look at every stat category, that there is to be achieved … I have something in all of those,” Dawkins told Jon Marks & Ike Reese. “Whether that be sacks, caused fumbles, fumble recoveries, interceptions — everything that you can do to affect a game … I wanted to do that for the team that I played for. “And my teammates and the fans. I wanted to be that type of player. I wanted to be a weapon, a Weapon X. You can put him anywhere that you want to put him and he’s going to have success. And I do believe that Jamal is one of those types of cats.”

That’s some pretty lofty praise for a guy entering his fourth season in the league, although not uncommon for Adams. The former sixth overall pick has been called the best safety in the NFL and landed at No. 32 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the “Top 101 Players” in football.

Dawkins praised Adams for the way he seamlessly moves from position to position, without a drop-off in production. The Eagles legend said there is only a handful of safeties who can do that and put Adams in the same breath as only two others: Tyrann Mathieu and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“Getting a sack is not good enough,” Dawkins said. “If you beat your guy quick and the quarterback still has the ball, getting a sack is not good enough. The ball is what you want.”

LSU’s Jamal Adams said he introduced himself when he saw Brian Dawkins yesterday. He was “blown away” that Dawkins knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/JeXqM84FEV — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 5, 2017

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adams Admires Dawkins, Considers Former Eagle ‘Legend’

Dawkins and Adams first met at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine when the LSU product caught the Hall of Famer sitting alone in a corner. Adams knew he had to go over and say something. Which he did.

“I talked to a legend — Brian Dawkins — who I admire everything about him,” Adams told ESPN in 2017. “I mean, that was the highlight of my week. Knowing that he already knew about it, saying how passionate I was, I play the game the right way. That was huge to hear that from a legend like him. … [And] he’s a better person off the field.”

The two men have stayed in touch and even broke down some film together for the Jets’ official website. The admiration and respect between them is evident — and, apparently, mutual.

“I believe that Jamal is one of those guys and he is a leader,” Dawkins told SportsRadio 94WIP. “He is a leader of men, not just by words, his actions. How he goes and plays the game, how he practices, how he plays the game, the violence that he plays the game with.”

NFL 100 Generations: Jamal Adams And Brian Dawkins | New York Jets | NFLHard-hitting safeties Jamal Adams and Brian Dawkins hit the film room to compare their games. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2KRtBJd 2019-12-17T14:00:04Z

How About That Blockbuster Trade to Philadelphia?

While the rumor mill is ripe with possible trade scenarios sending Adams to Philadelphia, the price tag is very steep. It may be too high for the Eagles to afford and Dawkins made sure to temper expectations.

Sure, the two safeties may share a mentor relationship but that doesn’t mean a deal makes sense. The Eagles would have to give up at least one first-rounder (maybe two) plus some veteran players to get the conversation going. Then, GM Howie Roseman would have to figure out a way to manipulate the salary cap to make Adams the highest-paid player at his position. There are a lot of moving parts. Dawkins understands the business.

“If you’re drafting that dude and he’s your cat, that’s what you would want,” Dawkins said. “When you start talking about giving up three and four first-rounders, that’s a different conversation. It really is.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number