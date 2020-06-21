Eagles Star TE Sucker-Punched at South Dakota Bar: Report

South Dakota is home to the picturesque Badlands. It also set the scene for a scary incident involving one star Eagles tight end.

Dallas Goedert was reportedly sucker-punched unprovoked at a South Dakota bar and rushed to the hospital for further evaluation. The third-year tight end wasn’t severely injured and was sent home on his own accord, per NJ Advance Media.

Per source, #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was with family at a restaurant last night and was sucker punched unprovoked. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is fine. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 20, 2020

Goedert is a star in the making and his name has been generating buzz as a possible long-term replacement for starter Zach Ertz. The 25-year-old appeared in 15 games last season and made 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns. He played on 66.15-percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2019 and formed one of the most productive “12 personnel” units in the NFL.

Goedert’s Teammate Speaks Up, Threatens Retaliation

Avonte Maddox wasn’t having someone injure his teammate. He jumped on social media to threaten Goedert’s attacker with some choice words.

Yeah, lucky I wasn’t there. Would have been some problems deadass. — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) June 20, 2020

Maddox and Goedert are best friends and live together in a 5,500-square-foot house where they co-habitate while playing paint ball and hanging out. They are like two peas in a pod, to quote Forrest Gump. And refer to each other as “big bro, little bro.”

Dallas Goedert and Avonte Maddox aren't just @Eagles teammates who live together. They have become best friends & brothers who play real-life Fortnite and binge watch Game of Thrones together. Learn more about their Brotherly Love from @ZBerm's latest 🦅https://t.co/FUdOWBDeWl pic.twitter.com/72m2q2NDBL — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) September 11, 2019

In fact, the two lived together with Maddox’s god brother, Jalen Embry, and were shown having nerf fights and all kinds of fun on Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” show last year. The chemistry and friendship was palpable.

Goedert stole the show with this line; “I do take care of the bills, I guess I can say I’m the man of the house.”

The South Dakota native once teased he was better than Ertz, or at least could beat him out for the starting job in Philly.

“Yeah, I haven’t beat out Zach yet. And I’ll give it to [Kansas City’s] Travis Kelce for being Travis Kelce. And I’ll give it to [San Francisco’s George] Kittle. What he did last year was pretty impressive. I’m not saying I’m not better than him, but he had a pretty good year,” Goedert said.