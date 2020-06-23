Attacker of Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Fired, Charged With Simple Assault

The man who attacked Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a South Dakota bar is now out of the job.

The Florida man — 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Halada — who sucker-punched the Eagles’ tight end at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota, was reportedly traveling on a business trip when the encounter happened. However, Halada’s last known employer (Wilde Lexus of Sarasota, per his LinkedIn page) claims he has not worked at the car dealership since May 2, 2020. The store felt a need to put out a statement after their social media accounts became flooded with irate Eagles fans calling for Halada’s departure.

The company wrote the following message on Facebook: “The Wilde Automotive Family in no way condones any acts of violence. The former employee in question has not worked at any of our facilities since May 2, 2020, nor do we have any association with him. We wish Dallas Goedert a speedy recovery and good health.”

Classy move. Meanwhile, Hadala has been charged with simple assault for punching Goedert. The crime is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in South Dakota and carries up to one year in jail, plus a fine of up to $2,000. Hadala was also arrested in Marion County, Fla., and charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008. He’s due in court on July 10.

The former car salesman seemed to be living his best life before the fight. He had just been married, per LinkedIn, and bought a home. Ironically, Hadala was “looking to possibly find a new career.”

I’ve been in Automotive sales industry for 7 years.

I have had a successful career starting at 21 years old. Working for Deluca Toyota for 3 years. Moving to Sarasota and working for Germain Toyota of sarasota for 2.5 years. Now I’m currently with Wilde Lexus of Sarasota almost 2 years. Bought my first home at 25 and just got married back in August. Looking to possibly find a new career.

UPDATE: Mugshot Photo of Kyle Douglas Hadala, the man who sucker-punched Dallas Goedert at a SD bar. He has been charged with simple assault (misdemeanor) and has a court date of July 10th. Hadala, 29, native of Saratosa, FL, works as a cars salesman at Wilde Lexus of Saratosa. pic.twitter.com/5N1gWI0RMR — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) June 23, 2020

Goedert Attack Goes Viral after Fight Footage Released

The guy that punched Goedert square in the jaw and left him unconscious at a South Dakota bar went viral for all the wrong reasons. Moments after the sucker-punch video was released, his teammates vowed to avenge his honor. So did many overly protective Eagles fans.

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, along with cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas, were the first to jump in and ask for the “time and the place” to pay Hadala back. It’s all in jest but good thing this didn’t happen in Philadelphia or things could have gone south quickly.

Goedert was rushed to the hospital following Saturday evening’s incident and left feeling “fine” despite initially being knocked out unconscious. It could have been a lot worse and, as one angry Eagles fan pointed out on Twitter, Hadala better not show his face in Philly this season.

Can I buy him an Eagles’s ticket for a home game so we can have some quality time with him at tailgate party before a game? I promise nobody will sucker punch him, we just would love to have a word with him before we beat the fuck out him — 🦅MalienDeNioroDuSahel🦅 (@SoumailaT) June 23, 2020

