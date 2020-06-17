Former Pro Bowl WR Nicknames Eagles Rookie ‘The Magician’

One thing the Eagles don’t have enough of are players with fun nicknames. Sometimes a good one can psych an opponent out at the line of scrimmage.

Sure, there is the Green Goblin (Jalen Mills), Ginger Jesus (Carson Wentz), and White Snake (Nathan Gerry). Plus Strap (Cre’Von LeBlanc), Jaccpot (DeSean Jackson), Gravedigger (Javon Hargrave), and Big Play (Darius Slay). Now the Eagles can add a new one to the list: Jalen Reagor has been dubbed “The Magician.”

The rookie receiver from Texas Christian was given the moniker by six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson earlier this week. The former Bengals star didn’t explain why but it seems to do with Reagor’s insane ability to make people miss in space … wave the magic wand and poof!

It appears to be the first time Reagor has earned a nickname in his career, other than Reag (his Twitter handle). Although the Eagles’ first-round pick (21st overall) did have a creative way of trash-talking in college. After shrugging off a defensive back to break free for a 67-yard touchdown, Reagor told reporters: “I had to ‘son’ him.” Hopefully, NFL cornerbacks are ready for a ‘son’-tan (yes, pun intended).

Just a beautiful catch and score by @TheJalenReagor. TD brings him to 92 yards on the day after catching for 177 yards a week ago at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/fmunIJSrk0 — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 3, 2018

Reagor Ready to Play Outside, Inside, Wherever

On Tuesday, Doug Pederson hinted that Reagor would start training camp on the outside as a backup behind DeSean Jackson. He wants the rookie to learn “everything he can” from the three-time Pro Bowl receiver before cross-training him at other positions.

“We’ll keep him [Reagor] at one position to start and we’ll grow from there,” Pederson said. “But one of the things that all of our receivers really have the capability of doing is moving inside, whether they are an outside guy going inside or an inside guy going outside.”

Doug Pederson says Jalen Reagor will come in and learn the Z position behind DeSean Jackson at first. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 16, 2020

It was widely assumed that Reagor would have a starting role in the Eagles’ offense, either on the outside or in the slot. And he still can. He’ll just have to pick up the playbook quickly and establish good chemistry with Wentz. That’s fine with Reagor. The 21-year-old told reporters on draft night that he is versatile despite his smallish size (5-foot-11, 196 pounds).

“I’m good. I’m good anywhere you want to put me simply because I may not be the tallest, but I’m very strong on the outside,” Reagor said at the time. “I play like I’m 6-4 but I’m 5-11. Like I said, I just feel like when you look at me, I’m not an inside or an outside receiver. I’m a receiver. So I mean, I can do whatever they need me to do.”

Get Ready for ‘Dead Man in the End Zone’

Want trick plays? You know the Eagles love running them, especially in big games. Reagor tried to pull the “dead man in the end zone” routine where he laid down in the end zone undetected. Then, he sprung up and received a lateral pass and raced down the sideline. Unfortunately, it was an illegal forward pass and got called back.

When you try the play dead in the end zone kick return you can’t 1. Throw the ball forward or 2. Randomly fumble it. pic.twitter.com/4GMMB71ldF — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2017

It was a solid effort, though. Reagor actually ran the trick play twice in college: in the 2017 Alamo Bowl against Stanford and last year versus Ohio State, per the Dallas News. Remember, the speedy receiver was a terror on kickoff returns at TCU where he racked up 340 total return yards (243 on kickoffs, 97 on punts) in two seasons in the role. Watch out.

