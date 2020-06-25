Eagles, NFL Get Start Date for 2020 Training Camp: Report

The Eagles officially have a starting date for 2020 training camp. Rookies and veterans will all report together on July 28.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to that date but the two parties “are still negotiating what camp will look like and how the protocols will be handled.” Another report stated that a “shortened preseason” is expected as a result. Philadelphia’s first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 13 versus the Colts in Indianapolis.

This is destined to be the oddest football season of all-time as the NFL attempts to install extra safety precautions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The league had already decreed that teams would not be allowed to conduct training camps outside of their own practice facilities.

That’s not really a problem for the Eagles since they traditionally hold it at the NovaCare Complex, while other teams will have to break with tradition. For example, the Dallas Cowboys won’t be permitted to travel to Oxnard, California. There will be “social distancing” restrictions, too. Locker rooms will be outfitted for six feet of space between stalls and surgical masks are being prototyped for face masks.

Yes, it’s going to be weird. Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Rams coach Sean McVay have already expressed concerns with how any of this will even work. Meanwhile, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci has been pushing hard for a “bubble” environment. Good luck with that.

Doug Pederson Mentions Using Lincoln Financial Field

One idea that Doug Pederson threw out earlier this month was possibly using Lincoln Financial Field for training camp practices. Or at least using the stadium to break off different position groups. It might help ease the burden of extreme social distancing measures.

“I understand that this is a unique time in our society, in our country and our world. This is just what we’re faced with,” Pederson told reporters on June 16. “So we’re going to make the most of it and use the resources possibly with the NovaCare facility, possibly with our stadium to take advantage of everything that we can. And the No. 1 thing here is making sure that our players and our coaches and all our staff are safe. That’s our most important aspect of everything right now.”

Pederson followed it up by saying he fully expects to keep “everybody together” at camp, though. The head coach added that players will wear masks and mind their distance inside buildings. The NFL still hasn’t announced a full list of protocols for how they expect teams to act.

“We’re going to socially distance when we are inside the buildings,” Pederson said. “We’re going to wear masks. We’re going to do all the protocols that we’ve been asked to do and we’re going to make that work.”

