Ex-UFC Fighter Beats up Boxer: ‘I Just Love This S***!’

Never give up on your dreams. Or maybe it’s more correct to say never give up on all of your dreams. Because there was a time when Clay Collard probably dreamt of becoming a UFC champion, but now the27-year-old appears to be on his way to competing for a world title in boxing.

Collard scored his second straight shocking upset in a row by defeating previously unbeaten middleweight prospect David Kaminsky via split-decision on Thursday night. The bout was televised by ESPN as part of the latest Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card.

“I just love this s***, dude,” Collard said after the win. “I love to fight and love fighting real guys. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

Collard’s impressive victory over Kaminsky was part of a five-fight telecast headlined by unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores Jr.’s win over Josec Ruiz.

You can watch highlights of Collard’s bout below courtesy of ESPN.

Clay Collard batters David Kaminsky, gets another upset victory | FULL FIGHT HIGHLIGHTSWatch #highlights from the #claycollard vs #davidkaminsky fight. Collard batters #Kaminsky for 6 rounds and gets another upset victory Top Rank on ESPN’s summer schedule week 2 concludes Saturday, June 20, at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, when WBO junior featherweight world champion Navarrete will fight Uriel “Yuca” Lopez in a 10-round featherweight bout. Navarrete-Lopez will headline one of two June cards from TV Azteca Studios, which will be promoted by Top Rank in association with Zanfer Promotions. Try ESPN+ For Free: https://watch.espnplus.com/toprank/ Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified about the latest highlights, free full fights, and fight week content as it's posted. Follow Top Rank on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/trboxing Follow Top Rank on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/toprank Like Top Rank on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/trboxing 2020-06-19T04:00:00Z

Ex-UFC Fighter Found His Calling in Boxing

Collard made his UFC debut against Max Holloway back in 2014. A scrappy fighter with good hands, Collard lost via third-round stoppage and ultimately went 1-3 with the company before being cut at the end of 2015.

Two years later, Collard emerged as a professional boxer. Nicknamed “Cassius” Collard, the sweet-fisted fighter with excellent footwork split time between boxing and the regional MMA circuit over the next few years until he finally decided to take one more fight against an undefeated boxing prospect back in February.

That’s right. Collard had planned on retiring after his previous bout against unbeaten middleweight prospect Raymond Guajardo earlier this year.

Instead, Collard stopped Guajardo by technical knockout in the second round.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Watch Collard’s Other 2020 Upset Victory

You can watch highlights of Collard’s brilliant performance against Guajardo below courtesy of Fox.

Clay Collard defeated Raymond Guajardo in dominating fashion | HIGHLIGHTS | PBC ON FOXIn a wild two-round fight Clay Collard beat up Raymond Guajardo. Both fighters used very little defense as several power punches landed. #PBConFOX #ClayCollard #RaymondGuajardo #Boxing SUBSCRIBE for more from PBC ON FOX: http://foxs.pt/SubscribePBCONFOX ►FOX Sports YouTube channel: http://foxs.pt/SubscribeFOXSPORTS See more from PBC ON FOX: http://foxs.pt/PBCONFOXFoxSports Like PBC ON FOX on Facebook: http://foxs.pt/PBCONFOXFacebook Follow PBC ON FOX on Twitter: http://foxs.pt/PBCONFOXTwitter Follow PBC ON FOX on Instagram: http://foxs.pt/PBCONFOXInstagram About PBC ON FOX: The official FOX Sports home of PBC coverage. We see every jab, cross, and knockout and share it with you, THE FAN. Our talent includes past and current PBC fighters such as Lennox Lewis, Shawn Porter, Tony Harrison, Abner Mares, and many more. PBC ON FOX content includes highlights, press conferences, weigh-ins and analysis from all PPV events and Fight Nights on FOX and FS1. You’ll also find clips from original studio shows like ‘Inside PBC Boxing’ and ‘PBC Face to Face’ as well as the best from the top athletes in the sport. Clay Collard defeated Raymond Guajardo in dominating fashio https://youtu.be/uzJvdxJTclw PBC ON FOX https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxm10NbD7LF1fVYcbHbcbXg 2020-02-02T07:19:31Z

That stunning victory gave the former UFC fighter another chance to score a payday against another top prospect, and the 27-year-old made good on that opportunity by nabbing the decision win on Friday night.

Now Collard appears to be on his way to having one of the best overall campaigns in 2020. While a fighter at his level wouldn’t normally be considered for any end of year Fighter of the Year awards, it’s at least possible Collard’s two epic upset wins, combined with the limited amount of action in the sport in 2020 overall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might garner the American a few votes here and there.

Mayweather vs. Collard 🙌 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) June 19, 2020

And Prospect of the Year? It’s also not outside the realm of possibility. Heck, some boxing writers think he’s already on his way to nabbing that honor.

Clay Collard – 2020 Prospect of the (Half) Year. CROWN HIM! — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) June 19, 2020

If anything, Collard has shown himself to be the best spoiler in boxing right now and potentially even a fighter on his way to bigger and better things someday soon.

More importantly, Collard keeps proving why people should never give up on their dreams, at least all of their dreams anyway.

READ NEXT: Modelo Wants to Fly You to Vegas for UFC Action

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel