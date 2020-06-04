FSU Captain Says Team Won’t Work Out, Claims Mike Norvell Lied About George Floyd Talks

Football coaches from Nick Saban to Jim Harbaugh have released statements surrounding the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd in police custody, including Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell.

But according to Seminoles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, Norvell’s statement that he “went back and forth individually” with every player on the roster was fabricated, and that the coach sent out a generated text message instead.

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Wilson is a team captain for FSU and has been one of their standout defensive lineman since his rookie season with the team, totaling 12.5 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes swatted.

Norvell was announced as the Seminoles’ head coach on December 8, 2019, after signing a six-year, $3.75 million deal to head to Tallahassee after four-straight winning seasons at the helm for Memphis.

Norvell’s Statement

Wilson’s reaction comes after The Athletic’s Tashan Reed tweeted out a statement from the coach on June 2.

“We’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches. I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country. You see hate and you see discrimination. You see some of the acts that have occured; I mean, it is a problem. And it’s something that we have to stand together and we have to work to get it fixed. I’ll continue to share with our guys the platform they have and the opportunity that is there for them to make a difference, to be an influence and to be able to impact our country in a positive way by the overall mindset and approach of how we treat people to how we respond in situations. I told these guys just how grateful I am to be a part of this journey with them because they are the future. We’ve got an incredible group of men that I get a chance to work with as players and coaches. I’m honored to have the opportunity to help make a difference. That’s something that we definitely have talked about in a big-picture team approach, but also, more specifically, the individual and group conversations. We’re trying to meet our guys at their need and be able to share some of the emotions that we’re all going through.”

Reactions from other FSU and ACC Players

Only one FSU players has addressed Wilson’s tweet, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who added exclamation marks in a quote tweet of his teammates’ words.

Wilson retweeted DeLoach, and also retweeted the responses of two ACC defensive ends, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas and Duke’s Drew Jordan, who both voiced support for Wilson’s claim.

Respect brutha💯 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) June 4, 2020

Respect bro 🤞🏽💯 — Drew Jordan (@End2Endzone) June 4, 2020

Thomas has been a key player on the Clemson defensive front since getting with the team as a freshman in 2018, totaling 5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Thomas did not address his Clemson HC Dabo Swinney’s comments after the death of George Floyd, but did retweet the statement’s audio put out by the Tigers’ official Twitter account.

READ NEXT: Richard Sherman on George Floyd Protests: ‘When Will the Response Be Justice?’

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering football for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.