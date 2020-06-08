Floyd Mayweather Slams Conor McGregor for Retiring & Makes Bold Promise

Minutes after UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda defended her featherweight strap against Felecia Spencer at UFC 250 on Saturday night, Irish fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor announced his retirement. Notorious has retired from mixed martial arts three times in the past five years.

McGregor’s June 6 retirement tweet read: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

The morning after McGregor announced his retirement, he posted a picture of a cake on Instagram that said “Happy Retirement Daddy” on it.

One of Notorious’ biggest rivals, boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr.,” replied to the post with a scathing comment and a bold promise to the Irishman. Mayweather wrote: “If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

ESPN shared a screenshot of Money’s comment:

Floyd Mayweather says he’ll be waiting if Conor McGregor comes back 👀 pic.twitter.com/kiyNLWSEnz — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 8, 2020

The two men boxed on August 26, 2017, and Money won the bout by 10th-round TKO. Since there match, there have been calls from both men for a rematch, however, it has not come to fruition.

McGregor Said He’s Retiring Because There is ‘Nothing That’s Exciting’ Him

Even though there are plenty of options for opponents for Notorious, the Irishman said on Sunday that there isn’t anything that excites him.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

Notorious then said that the UFC should have “kept the ball rolling.” He questioned the promotion for pushing the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to September. The Irishman said to ESPN: “You know what’s going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that’s not going to happen.”

McGregor told the outlet that the UFC should have scheduled him and Gaethje to fight for the interim belt at UFC 249, not Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

He said, “I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with. And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight — me and Justin for the interim title — and just kept the ball rolling.”

