Former Falcons Pro Bowl DE Zohn Zook Loses Battle to Cancer

Former longtime Atlanta Falcons defensive end, John Zook has died at the age of 72. Zook teamed up with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to create quite the dynamic duo.

Zook’s brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the passing of John to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Saturday morning in his Kansas home after battle cancer for several years.

Popularly known as “The Zooker,” was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams until he eventually landed in Atlanta after a trade with the Eagles. He spent seven seasons with the Falcons from 1969-75.

Humphrey’s Rememberance of Zook

Humphrey shared his favorite memory with Zook to the AJC, taking it back to the nine-win 1973 season (the best Atlanta team since 1966) where they were both selected to the Pro Bowl.

“The most fun I had the whole time I played football was the time John and I had that (’73) season when we were both selected to the Pro Bowl,” Humphrey told the AJC Sunday. “We had it down pat, man, I tell you. We figured out we were better together than we were individually.

“He and I got along better than I’ve been able to get along with anybody,” Humphrey added. “I guess because we both had to work hard to get where we were going.”

@HOFClaude2014 I guess you finally lost your best friend John Zook yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nrdgppu2fi — Destiny Hogue (@Dah15destiny) June 7, 2020

Zook’s Legacy in Atlanta

Zook was always there and by that, I mean he didn’t miss a single game an Atlanta Falcon during his seven seasons. He put his blood, sweat, and tears into the game regardless of the pain he was in.

Atlanta never made the playoffs while Zook was on the team, but they did win a then franchise-record nine games in 1973. That was his only trip to the Pro Bowl.

Humphrey and Zook played during an era where the only way to tell if someone was good, was by watching them. Sack stats weren’t recorded on paper yet, so we don’t know the total amount but Zook was a fierce sack machine.

The defensive end also had four interceptions, three in his first two seasons. And he is also known for recording the first safety in Falcon’s history back in 1971.

Teammates Said Their Good-Byes Hours Before His Death

Just hours before his death, some of Zook’s old teammates and friends were able to say their good-byes.

“We’ll always remember that wonderful, happy-go-lucky attitude of his,” said friend and former quarterback for the Falcons in 1971, Leo Hart.

Humphrey, after all of these years, still can’t fathom why Atlanta traded John away to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“After John left, I had a good year (with the Falcons), but it wasn’t as much fun as when we played together,” Humphrey said. “I hate they sent John away. I don’t know where they could have found anyone better.”

According to Zook’s brother, he will be buried in a family plot outside Larned, Kansas.

