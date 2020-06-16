Seahawks Labeled ‘Ideal Place’ for Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned with training camp fast approaching, but the Seattle Seahawks continue to be a popular landing spot to allow the pass rusher to reach his goals. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer called the Seahawks the best place for Clowney to re-sign in the short-term to accomplish his long-term financial goals.

“So after six months, the question still hinges on what team will meet his price, and how his price may differ from one place to the next,” Breer explained. “And we’ve said this from the jump—going somewhere on a one-year deal, with a plan to crush it in the fall, and hit the market again next winter, seems to be the most sensible option now for Clowney. Seattle, because of his familiarity with the program and system, seems like the ideal place to carry out that plan.”

The Browns Remain in Contention for Clowney

Breer also mentions the Browns as one of the main contenders to potentially pull Clowney away from the Seahawks. Breer described the Browns’ current offer as a one-year, $15 million deal.

“Jadeveon Clowney’s situation continues to be complicated,” Breer noted. “And I think it’s of note that the Browns are willing to pay a good rate (I’ve heard they’d be O.K. going to the $15 million range on a one-year deal) to get him, and he remains unsigned. That tells me a couple things. One, that Clowney’s financial desires are still a barrier to getting a deal done. And two, that those desires may come on a sliding scale, based on destination. …But the Browns, who’ll run a variation of the Seattle defensive scheme and have Myles Garrett to play opposite him, wouldn’t be the worst choice either. That’s so long as Clowney can get past the Browns’ turbulent past. And we’ll see on that.”

Pete Carroll Is ‘Pretty Pumped Up’ About the Defensive Additions

Clowney’s future remains uncertain, but the Seahawks protected themselves in case they are unable to re-sign the pass rusher. Pete Carroll admitted that he is “pretty pumped up” about bringing back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa along with some of the rookies expected to make an immediate impact on defense.

“Pretty pumped up about it,” Carroll explained to Seahawks.com. “Getting Bruce to come back was a big deal. Bruce is such a versatile football player can play Sam and Leo and rush in nickel. That was a really good start to it for the defensive side. To hit it with Jordyn inside, he’s going to be an extraordinary football player for us, and he’s got flexibility to play around—we’ll figure out how to fit him in best. To get both guys on the edges that, I think Darrell and Alton are going to be guys that are going to really give us some juice.”

There is no hard deadline for Clowney to make a decision but the training camp window will be an interesting time period to watch. Clowney may be waiting to meet in-person with teams once the NFL eases some of their restrictions as a response to COVID-19. It will be interesting to see if Clowney looks to make a decision by the start of training camp or opts to continue waiting beyond the preseason for a deal more to his liking.