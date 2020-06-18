All-Pro Safety Eyes Trade to Seahawks: Report

Jets safety Jamal Adams officially wants out of New York, and the Seahawks are on the safety’s shortlist for a potential trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams has seven teams on his list of preferred options: Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers and Seahawks.

This is not exactly how trades work as the Jets have the right to trade Adams to the team that offers them the best deal. Adams can significantly limit the Jets’ options by noting that he is unlikely to re-sign with certain teams. The Seahawks appear to be solid at both safety spots for this season, but Adams would be an investment for 2020 along with the future.

“Seahawks’ safeties include Bradley McDougald (final year of contract), Quandre Diggs (signed thru 2021) and last year’s second-round pick, Marquise Blair (three years left on rookie deal). Adams’ remaining base salaries: $825K for 2020 and $9.86M in 2021 on his fifth-year option,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained on Twitter.

Adams Is Under Contract With the Jets Through 2021

As Henderson details, the Seahawks would get a bargain on Adams next season before a sizable jump in his salary in 2021. Adams is likely looking for a long-term home at his next destination, but the Seahawks would have the benefit of having him under contract for at least two more seasons.

It would be a little different than the Jadeveon Clowney trade where the pass rusher was only guaranteed to be with the Seahawks for one season. New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported that Adams requested permission to seek a trade.

“Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade. The Jets have not yet granted him that,” Mehta tweeted.

Adams Admitted on Instagram That “Maybe It’s Time to Move On” From Jets

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1273661318969597952/photo/1

Adams responded on Instagram to a debate about his negotiations. The Jets safety posted a lengthy response and ended it admitting “maybe it’s time to move on.”

“Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day & if you guys don’t respect that, cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!” Adams explained (via ESPN’s Field Yates).

The question is whether the Seahawks are willing to pay the asking price of a potential trade. As Mehta noted, the Jets have not granted Adams the right to negotiate a trade and have the ability to keep the safety under contract for at least the next two seasons. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Adams’ trade request reflects how the Seahawks are perceived by other players.

“Of course. #Seahawks and Pete Carroll have created a league-wide reputation that they champion a players-first environment, that they make moves to go for it, Plus, they have made the playoffs 7 of the last 8 years. So, yes, Jamal Adams would welcome a trade to Seattle,” Bell noted on Twitter.