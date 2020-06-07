Joe Rogan Tears Up During Emotional UFC 250 Interview [WATCH]

On Saturday night, Cody Stamann won an emotional unanimous decision at UFC 250 when he fought Brian Kelleher on the preliminary card. Stamann fought with a heavy heart — the featherweight’s brother, 18-year-old Jacob Stamann, died on May 27. Jacob’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Even though his brother died just over a week before his fight with Kelleher, Stamann decided to step into the Octagon. In an interview with ESPN earlier this week, Stamann said, “I just looked at it like, what would my brother want me to do? This is something that’s important to my family, important to a lot of people that are close to me in my life. Who would I be if I said, ‘This is too much, I can’t do my job.’ A lot of people have to do their jobs regardless of things going on. I’m privileged to have the athletic career that I have, to have the family that I have, to have all these things.”

Stamann put on an impressive performance in his featherweight match against Kelleher, dominating the majority of the fight, and winning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Right after the horn sounded at the end of the third round, Stamann became very emotional. Here is a clip from ESPN of Stamann after the fight ended, starting with Kelleher and Stamann embracing.

Last week, @CodyStamann's 18-year-old brother, Jacob, died unexpectedly. After the final bell rang for his #UFC250 fight, Stamann showed some of the emotion he had been holding back. pic.twitter.com/3XhzSz7lcE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

Joe Rogan Gets Emotional During His Post-Fight Interview With Stamann

The tears continued during Stamann’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. After Stamann had his hand raised in the center of the Octagon, he went backstage to do an interview with Joe Rogan. As per COVID-19 regulations in Nevada, post-fight interviews have been taking place outside of the Octagon to maintain social distancing measures.

Here is a clip of the post-fight interview:

"I've been fighting tears all day."@joerogan spoke to @CodyStamann, who won his fight at #UFC250 a week after the death of his brother, Jacob. pic.twitter.com/YHDjJk9VaX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

Rogan started the interview by congratulating Stamann for having “amazing composure” during the fight and putting on an impressive performance. Rogan asked Stamann to explain what the experience was like.

An emotional Stamann answered, “It’s been hard. It’s been real hard. I’ve been fighting tears all day, just trying to hold everything together. It’s just a hard time for me. I had to buckle up and be a man and get this done for him, for my family, for myself. Brian Kelleher, thanks so much for coming out and doing it tonight.”

Rogan, who became teary-eyed, replied, “Thank you for coming in here and performing the way you did. Thank you for your incredible display of character. We appreciate you. Our condolences to your family, and thank you for everything.”

Stamann Won His 19th Pro Fight at UFC 250

With his victory of Kelleher on Saturday night at UFC 250, Stamann improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 19-2-1. He has six wins by KO or TKO, two by submission and 11 by decision.

In his post-fight interview with Rogan, Stamann said that he was interested in moving back down to the stacked bantamweight division.

