Jon Jones Accepts Megafight: ‘I’ll Box You’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones accepted a proposed megafight against 53-year-old retired boxing champion Mike Tyson on Sunday just a few hours after the UFC legend caught wind of Tyson’s suggestion that the UFC champ would need to cross over into boxing to make more money.

Jones posted his challenge, along with a vital stipulation about the megafight, via social media.

“I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the octagon afterwards,” Jones posted. “And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you.”

Jones tagged Tyson in the post, seemingly challenging “The Baddest Man” on the planet to two fights, one inside a boxing ring as Tyson suggested in a recent interview and one inside the UFC’s Octagon under MMA rules.

Jones, 32, is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Tyson, 53, was the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Tyson retired 15 years ago but revealed his stunning comeback plan a couple of months ago.

Jones and Tyson had not previously been linked to each other for a potential superfight.

Did Tyson Even Really Challenge Jones in the First Place?

Jones seemingly accepted the proposed megafight on Sunday morning via Instagram, but the truth of the matter is that Tyson might not really have even been challenging Jones to a boxing match in the first place.

Sure, Tyson told entertainment mogul Charlie Mack in a recent interview that “Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money” but that only seemed to be an example of the type of fight Jones would need to take to make the same kind of money elite professional boxers like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez make.

Tyson seemed to be using the proposed boxing match against Jones as an example.

“Listen to this, UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Higher ratings, right? But a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class fighter [in boxing],” Tyson said. “To make a $100 million, Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather.”

That’s when Tyson came up with the idea of boxing Jones. The UFC champ accepted the idea on Sunday, but it’s not clear right now that the retired boxing champion was making a legitimate offer.

In fact, one would have to guess by watching the video that he wasn’t suggesting Tyson vs. Jones should happen at all.

But Jones accepted the superfight anyway.

Why Would Jones Want To Fight Tyson?

Jones made it clear why he would want to fight Tyson, and it’s all about money.

Arguably the most decorated UFC champion of the last decade, Jones made a good life for him and his family over the years, but the riches Jones enjoys pale in comparison to the kind of money fighters like Mayweather made boxing.

Jones revealed in the comments sections of his Instagram post that he was “trying to get paid” by seeking the fight against Tyson over whoever would be his next UFC fight.

Facing Tyson in a boxing ring or even in a cage fight would certainly help Jones get paid.

