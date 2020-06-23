Lions’ Sheila Ford Hamp Offers Thoughts on Signing Colin Kaepernick

The Detroit Lions have a new owner in Sheila Ford Hamp, and if the team is presented with the opportunity to add Colin Kaepernick, it doesn’t sound as if she will be standing in the way whatsoever.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of ownership changes in the organization, Ford Hamp explained that there is now a better understanding of what players were peacefully protesting in 2017 and that she supports her players making their voices heard. As a result, if the team decides Kaepernick is a fit down the road, she would be behind the move.

Sheila Hamp, who is taking over as Lions owner, on player protests: "The understanding is completely different now. Most people really understand what the kneeling was all about." Says she would support bringing Kaepernick in if coaches thought was good idea. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) June 23, 2020

Detroit was one of the teams in attendance for Kaepernick’s highly publicized workout late last year but even with quarterback troubles, didn’t elect to add him to the mix. That might change now, especially with ownership essentially publicly signing off on the potential for the move on the first day they have taken over.

Adding Kaepernick at this point wouldn’t make much football sense for Detroit. Matthew Stafford will return healthy as the starter, and the team elected to add Chase Daniel as his backup for 2020. As the 2019 season showed, however, catastrophe is only a pair of hits away for a quarterback room.

If such a dramatic event played out this coming year, the potential seems at least there for the team to add Kaepernick to the mix.

Analyst Explains What Sheila Ford Hamp Brings

Few understand what Ford Hamp will bring to the table as she takes over the Lions, but late last season, she briefed the media when the Lions revealed they would be sticking with Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. At that moment, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was in the room and explained the vibe he got from the team’s new boss was a pretty good one due to the confidence with with she spoke.

Birkett explained:

“When I left Wood’s humble office Tuesday afternoon, I came out thinking the biggest reason to believe they made the right decision was not anything Patricia had done on the field, but rather because of Ford Hamp. In her first lengthy interaction with reporters since taking a more prominent role as the team’s most visible vice chair, Ford Hamp came off as smart, strong and decisive, someone well aware of how Tuesday’s decision will be received publicly but confident enough to make the call anyway — or urge her mother to, at the very least.”

Better, more connected leadership is something Lions fans have clamored for, and Ford Hamp in this case represents something new. Jaded Lions fans will be frustrated with the team staying in the family obviously, but it’s clear Ford Hamp is very much her own woman, which could make this move an interesting one for folks to monitor in the future.

At the very least, there were positive early returns when Ford Hamp stepped up and spoke, which could make for an interesting transition in Detroit.

Roger Goodell Comments on Lions Ownership Changes

A short time after the Lions news was revealed, Goodell released a statement in which he praised now-former Lions owner Martha Ford for her leadership of the team. Perhaps even more revealing were his comments on Sheila Ford Hamp, the team’s new principal owner.

As Goodell said, Hamp has become a familiar face in league circles recently, which might only point to the fact that this transition has been in the works for some time on the Lions side of things. Goodell is excited to work with Hamp moving forward while also realizing the contributions her mother made for years as team owner.

Lions Revealed Ownership Shakeup

Tuesday morning, the team revealed that principal owner Martha Ford would be stepping down, while her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp would take over ownership of the team.

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team’s principal owner and chairman pic.twitter.com/HU0FehT0WO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2020

Both women released statements that were posted to DetroitLions.com on the matter. First, Martha Ford:

“It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League. I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement.”

Additionally, Sheila Ford Hamp commented on taking the reigns and credited her mother’s leadership of the team:

“My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago. She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field.”

This move, while surprising in timing is not stunning in execution. It seemed as if the team would be passed down eventually, and the Ford family never looked primed to sell their family business. Late last year, Ford Hamp spoke at length when the team retained general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, meaning it seemed she was entering the picture at that point as a more major player in the organization.

Martha Ford’s Ownership of Lions

Ever since her husband William Clay Ford passed away in 2014, Ford, 94, has been the primary owner of the Lions. The team has been in the family since 1963, and most fans would admit that through the years, there hasn’t been a ton of good that has played out while the Fords have been primary owners. The Lions have just one playoff win in that span, and haven’t won a division title since 1994. Misery has been the most common emotion associated with the Lions during the family’s tenure as owners.

Since taking over from her husband, however, Ford has shown more of a propensity to shake things up rather let things sit. She hired Quinn from outside the organization a few years back. She also allowed the team to be aggressive in their pursuit of Patricia. She’s allowed the team to spend to lure free agents to town and keep their own stars. Mr. Ford was more inclined to sit back and let his trusted associates run the show however they saw fit for however long. Ford maintains her drive is strong to be able to win, and her ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. At her advancing age, that might be difficult unless the Lions get things right in a major hurry.

Whatever it takes Ford Hamp to get the job done, she may be prepared to do. That might include signing Kaepernick to the mix if the need arises.

READ NEXT: Lions Reveal Huge Offseason Ownership Shakeup