Electric Kenny Golladay Madden 21 Highlight Revealed [WATCH]

Detroit Lions fans who also love video games have to be excited with the news that Madden 21 is coming later on this summer, and a quick look at the game was just provided featuring a player on the team.

Following the reveal of the Madden 21 trailer, the Lions Twitter account provided a look at wideout Kenny Golladay playing in the game. The video shows Golladay snagging a one handed catch in the game over the Packers, Detroit’s major rival. Here’s a look:

Obviously, Golladay has proven himself the master of the contested catch when playing real football, so it should come as no surprise that he can do the same things in Madden with great ease.

Now the only thing for gamers to ponder will be how best to use the phenom wide receiver.

Madden 21 Cover, Game Play Preview Revealed

Recently, a preview of the game was dropped by EA Sports and part of the preview involved getting a look at game play. As the cover athlete, Lamar Jackson was a big part of that, and some new clips showed just how electric the quarterback is even virtually.

Here’s a look at the covers which Jackson will grace in 2020.

Madden 21 covers are out… pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

Jackson himself reacted, saying it was a dream come true to make it on the cover of the game.

Other than a quick clip of Kerryon Johnson getting tackled, the Lions don’t figure much into the official trailer. Still, it’s neat to see a clip of Golladay making one of his patented tough catches come from the Lions account.

Madden 21 is officially scheduled hit stores August 25, 2020.

Kenny Golladay Projected for Huge 2020 Season

After a few solid seasons since being drafted into the league, Golladay appeared to grow by leaps and bounds in 2019. All of that only sets the stage for what could be to come this year. According to Pro Football Focus, Golladay is going to be one of the most productive wideouts in the game this coming season, racking up 1,405 receiving yards. That would represent a top 3 total in the league.

Most projected receiving yards 1. Michael Thomas – 1,525

2. Julio Jones – 1,457

3. Kenny Golladay – 1,405

4. Chris Godwin – 1,331 pic.twitter.com/NtFKuXkBhN — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 27, 2020

Golladay is a player the Lions need to build around for the future, and his ability to make huge plays in the passing game is a major reason why. He’s developed well since the Lions drafted him and Golladay is a home grown talent in the truest sense.

A season like this might just propel the Lions forward in the biggest and best possible ways offensively.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until the finish, Golladay had an excellent year catching the ball. So far, he’s put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s had some huge games last season, and four times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions. His ball skills are a big reason why.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

Golladay is becoming a monster in league circles, and he’s about to take things to the next level as a virtual monster as well.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Key 2020 NFL Draft Pick