Matthew Stafford, Family Reveal Birth of Another Child

Matthew Stafford’s family has grown and the world has gained another big Detroit Lions fan in the last few days.

On Friday, Kelly Stafford gave birth to the couple’s 4th child, and she officially shared the news that everyone is doing well over the internet on Sunday morning.

The Stafford family welcomed another child over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/1XTx5sDW84 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 28, 2020

The baby was said to be slated to arrive around training camp back when the Stafford’s revealed they were expecting again. This baby joins twin girls Chandler and Sawyer as well as their sister Hunter Hope. There has been no mention of whether the new addition is a boy or a girl, so we’ll simply have to wait for a later announcement.

Until then, it’s nice to see everyone doing well.

Matthew Stafford Enjoying Offseason

Before adding another member to the family, recently, Stafford was spotted on the back of a boat on a lake doing some waterskiing. From the photos, it looks as if he is feeling pretty good this offseason coming off a back injury which cost him the end of the 2019 season for the team.

Here’s a look at the photo originally posted to his wife Kelly Stafford’s Instagram:

#Lions Matthew Stafford’s back looks healthy. His decision making is still highly questionable… pic.twitter.com/Xm6qXb8PUw — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) June 24, 2020

This offseason, Lamar Jackson was recently spotted playing beach football while hurdling over a jet ski. Stafford’s activity seems a bit more safe than that to the naked eye.

The good news? For Stafford to even be attempting this at all, he must be feeling much better just ahead of a new season. The hope is he is able to stay healthy whether on or off the water in 2020.

Matthew Stafford’s Back Injury Healthy

How is Stafford doing now after the miserable injury in 2019? On that front, there is good news. The answer is the quarterback is doing quite well, as Stafford has had plenty of time to rest, heal up and get his aching back completely ready for the 2020 season whenever it should happen. Speaking on a conference call with local reporters, Stafford once again confirmed his back injury is healthy and good to go for 2020.

Matthew Stafford said his back is healthy and healed up. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 14, 2020

“I feel great. I’m moving around as good as this slow dude can move around,” Stafford said on the teleconference with a laugh.

Stafford has been working with players throwing the ball around and so far, shows no ill-effects of the injury which claimed his season last year. That’s fantastic news as it relates to the team’s chances on the field moving forward during 2020.

Matthew Stafford Placed Michigan Home for Sale

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford has placed his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan mansion on the market for a stunning $6.5 million dollars, and it has some amazing views from the photo included on the listing.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's $6.5 million Bloomfield Twp. home is up for sale https://t.co/J24BSi5cKL via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 15, 2020

Going inside the house is an experience of itself. According to the listing, an upgrade was done on the home in 2016. The mansion boasts 5 fireplaces, hot/cold tubs, a sauna, the largest infinity pool in the state, a heated 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The wine cellar itself is pretty spectacular experience.

have the next Stafford press conference in here tbh pic.twitter.com/Ltbbz2mW7b — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 15, 2020

Perhaps the coolest part of the house is the half basketball court, which was constructed using the floor the Detroit Pistons played on when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Best part of Matthew Stafford’s Michigan home that’s for sale: Indoor half basketball court made from the flooring the Pistons played on at the Silverdome https://t.co/Djr3mIUBgE pic.twitter.com/RHe5OxxxT2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 15, 2020

Stafford also maintains residences in California and Georgia, so it’s possible he is simply looking for a different home in Michigan. Speaking with reporters recently, Stafford re-affirmed how he wants to stay with the team and continue to play for the Lions.

Indeed, as Kelly Stafford quickly took to the internet to explain, the family is growing with 4 children, and it’s not practical for them to be around water with little ones around. Thus, that’s why the listing has been posted.

Kelly Stafford’s statement regarding the selling of her and Matthew’s Michigan home, via her Instagram https://t.co/O13xXhyY9g pic.twitter.com/eIybxvo5sY — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 15, 2020

Selling the house is a simple issue of safety and convenience for the Stafford family. Now that the family has grown, that is probably even more the case.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford’s Contract Becomes Major Value for Lions