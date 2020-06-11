Lions’ Nick Williams Motivated to Continue Success in Detroit

The Detroit Lions signed defensive lineman Nick Williams away from the Chicago Bears this offseason, and after a huge year on the field, he cashed in during the free agency period.

One might think Williams would be complacent with his results and might sit back a little bit after such a significant few months, but that is very far from the case. Heading into the start of his career with the Lions, the goal is to keep pushing to get better and better and improve by the day.

Williams isn’t about to sit back coming off a spectacular season. In fact, his goal is to only improve and get better as he explained in an interview with DetroitLions.com and the media recently.

“With this league, I’ve seen every face of this league. So I’m never comfortable. I think once you get comfortable, you don’t have anything to strive for,” Williams said. “I’m not the top defensive tackle but that’s something I want to strive for. I want to bring good football to the Detroit defensive line. Those are things I want to strive for. I’m never going to find comfort. You can’t find comfort in this league. You have to have something to always work towards and work for.”

As Williams went on to say, the reason for his success with the Bears had more to do with finally being given a chance last season, something he had been grinding for.

“Just last year, I hit a stride where I was getting the opportunity and I was capitalizing on it. I’m talking about real opportunity, real snaps, real reps. I was able to perform the way I did. People are like why haven’t we seen this yet? Well, sometimes that’s the NFL. Sometimes you get lost in the shuffle. You get lost behind guys who play behind big name guys their whole career. You don’t get the reps, the opportunity. Once it’s available to you, you’re either going to succeed or you’re not. I was able to get the opportunity last year, I succeeded and now I want to continue to succeed.”

Obviously, a taste of success was good for Williams as it is pushing him to continue to want more. With the opportunity to play a big role with the Lions, the chance should be there once again for him to do major damage on the field this coming season.

Nick Williams Involved in Lions Position Battle to Watch

Which ones are the most significant? Across the roster, there are plenty to note which makes picking a favorite almost impossible. Pro Football Focus has tried to identify the answer, however. According to the site and writer Ben Linsey, the spot to watch is along the defensive line specifically at defensive tackle.

Williams, a newcomer as well as the established Da’Shawn Hand will square off there and see who gets more snaps and can fill the role better. As Linsey wrote, the duo might help decide there is more depth up front than previously figured for Detroit.

“Danny Shelton should be the clear-cut starter at nose tackle heading into next season for Detroit, but the next two in line for snaps on the defensive interior should be Hand and Williams. Both guys figure to see plenty of playing time in a rotational capacity, but I like Hand to carve out the larger role in 2019. He got off to a tremendous start to his career as a rookie in 2018, earning an 85.9 overall grade and contributing as both a run defender and a pass rusher. Hand saw his role shrink in 2019 down to just over 100 snaps, but if he can put up a similar performance to what we saw from him as a rookie, the Lions’ defensive line will be in good shape.”

Getting a comeback from Hand would be significant for Detroit’s defensive line considering how good he was as a rookie. Williams is also a player who can add some punch in the middle. The team needs depth up front and this battle could prove they have it if both players play up to their potential.

Nick Williams Statistics

Williams has bounced around the NFL a bit. He started his career as a seventh round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, and by 2014, had joined the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending a few seasons there, Williams departed for the Miami Dolphins, and spent a season there before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2018. While with Chicago, Williams

Known for his ability to be a pass rush disruptor, Williams might not offer the Lions much against the run, but he can get after the pocket as his 6 sacks in 2019 prove. After putting up minuscule stats everywhere else, Williams came into his own with the Bears last season, setting career highs in every category. The hope is with more starting time, the 30 year old can continue to play a big role and come into his own in the league with Detroit.

Next season, the expectation would be for Williams to play a bigger role in Detroit and build upon his solid stats from 2019. Clearly, by the comments, he plans on doing just that and seizing the chance he’s been given.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments