Magic Johnson: Anthony Davis Lakers Trade ‘Made Life Easier for LeBron’

Almost a year ago, the Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that brought Anthony Davis to the city of Angels.

The deal was agreed to June 17, 2019 and to complete it the Lakers shipped Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the Pelicans to make it happen.

The deal between both teams was discussed at great lengths last season but a deal just couldn’t get done.

Last summer was a game changer and Davis has been on a tear since arriving in Los Angeles.

The former University of Kentucky Wildcat averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

“We want to make sure that when we come in, we have one goal in mind and that’s to come together and win a championship,” Anthony Davis told me in September.

“Do whatever I can to help this team win a championship.

“That’s the main goal. That’s our goal and we are going to come in with the mindset that we’re all thinking. This is the year.”

The Lakers have benefited from Davis’ stellar focus. The NBA resumes play next month after the novel coronavirus pandemic halted play. At the season’s halt, he Lakers sat in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference with a compiled 49-14 record.

One person who couldn’t be more pleased is Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Johnson played point guard for the Lakers for 13 seasons and won five NBA Finals with the team and before stepping down as the Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations last spring, he was an integral part of getting LeBron James to sign with LA two summers ago.

“When we traded for Anthony Davis, it’s made life easier for LeBron,” the Lakers legend and Naismith Hall of Famer told me.

“LeBron’s made life easier for AD as well.”



No kidding. James has been dominant during the regular season and has been in MVP conversations all season long.

For those keeping tabs, the Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Johnson marveled at the continuity of the team that has serious championship aspirations. “And now lets see what happens,” he told me.

“Going into the Playoffs because I think that the duo, they’re playing as best than anybody. It’s been amazing to watch the elevation of Anthony Davis and I think he’s doing a tremendous job for the Lakers and LeBron has been dominant from day one. It’s been amazing.”