WWE & UFC Star Matt Riddle Accused of Sexual Assault by Wrestler

Former UFC fighter and current WWE star Matt Riddle has been accused of sexual assault by professional wrestler Candy Cartwright. On June 19, Cartwright took to social media and said that she had to “speak out” about an incident that occurred between her and Riddle in 2018.

She wrote:

I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout. Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his d*ck”. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ). When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said “what if I just made you?” I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.

Cartwright followed up with screenshots of messages that she said were from Riddle and his wife, Lisa Riddle. She posted two images. She said that the first post was “a message from matt to me telling me he can’t wait to see me from just about a year ago.”

For the second image, Cartwright said, “This is a screenshot from Lisa riddle to me proving she knew of the affair.”

Reposting these.

1. This is a message from matt to me telling me he can’t wait to see me from just about a year ago, if I’ve been harrassing him for years, I’m not really sure how that’s possible.

2. This is a screenshot from Lisa riddle to me proving she knew of the affair pic.twitter.com/CMYPNpeIYO — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Heavy reached out to Riddle for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The WWE Is ‘Looking Into’ the Accusations

Heavy contacted the WWE for a statement but did not hear back immediately. However, the promotion issued a statement to CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein. The statement reads: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

WWE statement on Matt Riddle allegations: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.” — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) June 19, 2020

Riddle Competed in the UFC for 5 Years & Was a Contestant on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Riddle competed as a professional mixed martial artist for six years, with five spent in the UFC. Riddle started his UFC journey on the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter. He was on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s team, who was coaching opposite of Forrest Griffin. Riddle fought twice on the show, winning his first fight by knocking out Dan Simmler to get into the house, but losing to Tim Credeur in the preliminary round.

He made his UFC and professional MMA debut during The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale when he defeated Dante Rivera. The victory landed him a UFC contract and Riddle fought 12 times for the promotion, going 7-3 with two no contests. His last MMA fight was the first time he fought outside of the UFC. Riddle took on Michael Kuiper at Titan Fighting Championship 27 on February 28, 2014, and he won the fight by second-round submission.

Riddle retired from fighting and is now focused on his wrestling entertainment career. In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Riddle compared the UFC to WWE, saying that he is treated better with the latter. He said, “That’s why I came here [to WWE]. I’m getting treated better, I’m happy, my family’s happy, I get more time with them, I’m not killing myself cutting weight…My life is incredibly better now.”

