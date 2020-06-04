Lionel Messi Netted $30 Million in Instagram Earnings Over Past Year

Lionel Messi is usually found at the top of most lists but the Barcelona captain is only in second place when it comes to Instagram earnings.

The Argentine banked $30.4 million in earnings from the social media site over the last year, that’s $760,000 a post, but it’s still way behind Cristiano Ronaldo in first place.

Indeed Messi’s long-time rival tops the list with Instagram earnings of $50.3 million, or $1.17m per post, according to Buzz Bingo.

There are four other athletes in the top 10. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli comes in fifth ($15.7m), former England captain David Beckham is sixth ($11.6m), while Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Neymar is eighth ($8.1m) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 10th ($7.6m).

Athletes’ Finances in the Spotlight

Athletes’ finances have been in the spotlight recently with Messi finding himself knocked off the top of Forbes’ annual list of the world’s best-paid athletes. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was replaced by tennis legend Roger Federer.

The Swiss star earned a remarkable of $106.3 million in pre-tax earnings to take top spot ahead of Ronaldo in second and Messi in third. The Barcelona captain earned $104m over the last 12 months, $72m of which were from his salary and winnings and $32m from endorsements.

Messi’s Instagram earnings have risen over the last 12 months. Buzz Bingo noted he banked $23.3 million for 2019, which works out to $648,000 per post.

Doubts Over Messi’s Fitness Ahead of La Liga Restart.

Barcelona and Messi are currently preparing for the return of La Liga after the competition was suspended for almost three months due to Covid-19. However, there are doubts about Messi’s fitness ahead of their first game against Real Mallorca on June 13.

The Argentine missed training on Wednesday to work alone in the gym, although Barcelona have played down concerns he has picked up an injury and have offered assurances the move was part of his training plan.

However, there have been conflicting reports about his condition. TV3 have reported he has an adductor injury and underwent an MRI scan to determine the severity of the problem.

Javier Miguel at AS has reported that Messi training alone was a “preventative measure,” and Barcelona remain confident their captain will be fit in time to make the trip to Real Mallorca in just over one week’s time.

Barcelona is due to return to training on Friday, and there will be plenty of interest to see if Messi does head for the gym again or returns to the training pitches with his team-mates.

