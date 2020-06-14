Tua Announces Miami Arrival With Partnership Post

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the NFL offseason programming and camps, Tua Tagovailoa has finally touched down in Miami, and is ready to put rumors on his offseason rehabilitation to rest and get to work. The Miami Dolphins fifth overall draft pick took to Instagram to announce his arrival, posting a clean-shaven selfie in his stories.

The story includes a swipe-up link to a custom Gillette razor product, which can be branded with any of the 32 NFL team logos–a part of his partnership with the brand, which was announced earlier this year.

Tua’s Gillette Partnership

Tagovailoa is one of four rookies who are partnered with Gillette for the 2020 season, including Cole Kmet, Jalen Hurts, and Ashtyn Davis. The partnerships have resulted in sponsored Instagram posts, commercials, and celebratory videos following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Procter & Gamble, Gillette’s overseeing company, has been a corporate sponsor of the NFL since 2009. In 2018, the company renewed its sponsorship rights for another five years, continuing to advertise products and brands under its parentage including Febreze, Secret, Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Gillette, Secret, Old Spice, and Tide.

A notably conservative conglomerate, their 2018 renewal was a vote of confidence in the NFL brand, which had recently been compromised for many fans after the initial player protests and public feuds with President Donald Trump. With a new wave of protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, the next two years will likely carry weight as the group decides whether or not to maintain the partnership.

Will Tua Kneel?

While Gillette has repped outspoken players before, the brand has not exactly shared the values that many of their player partners have made apparent in the past several weeks. The company has failed to acknowledge the protests and riots that followed the murder of George Floyd, though they did announce their support of the P&G initiative to combat racial inequality on their Instagram.

And as for Tua? He’s been pretty quiet as of late, aside from posting a black square on his social media for Blackout Tuesday. In past weeks, teammates have said that their decision to protest during the national anthem will be a united one. But as the potential new face of the Dolphins franchise, Tagovailoa has made no indication as of yet what he is willing to sacrifice in order to participate.

As the quarterback’s first week in Miami rolls out, undoubtedly, more will be heard from the player and his teammates on their involvement in the current movement for equality, and what to expect of the upcoming NFL season.

