Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Reveals ‘Pissed Off’ Reaction, Says: ‘This is My Team’

Mitch Trubisky has been laying low. The fourth-year quarterback for the Chicago Bears has been quiet on social media, but he spoke to reporters via Zoom for the first time in 2020 on Friday. He came out with a fire and confidence we haven’t seen from him before, and he wants everyone to know that this is still his team.

“It was kind of interesting to me. That’s the business we’re in. I think I was pissed off in a good way. I’ve been motivated ever since” Trubisky said when asked how he felt when the team traded for veteran quarterback Nick Foles earlier this year.

MItch Trubisky on the #Bears trading for Nick Foles: "It was kind of interesting to me. That's the business that we're in. I think I was pissed off in a good way. I've been motivated ever since." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 12, 2020

Trubisky also said that despite the addition of Foles, he still feels as though he’s the leader of this football team.

Trubisky: "I still feel like this is my team." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 12, 2020

Trubisky Wasn’t Surprised Bears Neglected to Pick Up His Fifth-Year Option

The Bears declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option last month, a move a very open and candid Trubisky says he saw coming due to his inconsistent play last season. Trubisky was one of the more productive rushing quarterbacks in the NFL in 2018, but last season, that changed. He had a career-low 193 yards rushing in 2019, and he didn’t look the same after partially tearing his labrum against the Vikings Week 4.

Still, Trubisky thinks he has a distinct advantage over Foles, and it lies in the uniqueness of this shortened preseason and his knowledge of the receivers. “I think because it’s a small sample size, the advantage goes to me,” he said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to on-field performance. We both know that. Our coaches know that. Our teammates know that,” Trubisky noted.

Trubisky asked by @MikeBermanNBC about having a QB competition without OTAs: "I think because it’s a small sample size, the advantage goes to me. … At the end of the day, it comes down to on-field performance. We both know that. Our coaches know that. Our teammates know that." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) June 12, 2020

With rumors circulating the upcoming preseason will be two games instead of four, Trubisky and Foles will both have limited opportunities to show why they should be leading the team. Trubisky has been taking a great deal of initiative this offseason, recently organizing workouts with some of the Bears’ key offensive players, including Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Demetrius Harris.

