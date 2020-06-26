NFL Coach Doesn’t Hold Back in Strong Statement on Giants’ Daniel Jones

Saquon Barkley is the New York Giants‘ best player. It’s hard to argue that sentiment. Two years into his career, two 1,000+ yard seasons under his belt, and the former 2nd-overall draft pick has cemented himself amongst the league’s elite talents.

However, who’s next-in-line amongst a slew of talented young playmakers along the Giants roster? That was the question that Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media posed to numerous NFL GMs, scouts, and coaches, and the results were quite scattered to say the least.

With that said, there was one player who heard their name called more times than not, that, of course, being 2019’s rookie leader in touchdown passes, quarterback Daniel Jones.

Is Jones the Best Giants Player Not Named Saquon?

“I’d say Daniel Jones is their second-best player,” former NFL Executive of The Year Jeff Diamond told Lombardo. “I think he played well for a rookie quarterback, especially considering Barkley was out for several games. I like his mobility and poise. He looked like he got better as the season went on.”

An unnamed current general manager and unnamed current NFL coach shared in Diamond’s view of Jones. “Pretty soon, their second-best player is going to be Daniel Jones,” the GM said. While the head coach went as far as to claim that New York’s “found a franchise quarterback.”

A statement of that magnitude would have likely sent shockwaves throughout the nation at this time a year ago. However, after a 2019 season where numerous “experts” forcefully attempted to discredit Jones as a legitimate NFL signal-caller, those same experts have taken the 2020 offseason as a time to backtrack on their once stern opinions of the young quarterback.

Son of Giants great Phil Simms, Chris Simms of NBC Sports, notably admitted fault of his pre-draft evaluation of the former Duke standout, during his countdown of the NFL’s top-40 quarterbacks.

“Yes, I crapped on him during the draft process and he crapped on me repeatedly during the 2019 season and said, ‘you’re wrong, Chris Simms.’ And I am. I was wrong. I misevaluated him in the draft,” Simms said during an airing of Pro Football Talk Live.

Have the Giants Found Their Guy?

Is Jones a franchise quarterback? At the moment, no. But, does he have the potential to be? Absolutely. We won’t harp on the obvious, turnovers need to be cut down dramatically moving forward for him to remain in the driver’s seat of the Giants’ offense. A new bulked-up frame with nearly 10-pounds of added muscle, plus a full NFL season under his belt certainly shouldn’t hurt.

Jones may not be as flashy as some of his 2019 draft class counterparts, namely Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Jaguar King Gardner Minshew. However, there’s no denying his upside.

Jones’ under-appreciated arm talent, mobility in the pocket, and leadership traits point towards him being the guy in New York for years to come.