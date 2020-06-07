Giants’ Daniel Jones Has Gained Some Serious Weight This Offseason

Offseason? More like bulk-season for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Big Blue’s potential franchise signal-caller has spent the majority of his offseason focusing on ball security in hopes of cutting down turnovers in his sophomore pro campaign. Yet, he’s also found time to hit the weight room, adding nearly 10-pounds to his previous 221-pound frame, in hopes of being more sturdy in the pocket.

“He’s been serious about staying busy in the weight room. I think he’s around 230,” trainer David Morris of QB Country told The Athletic of Jones’ nine-pound weight gain. “He’s gotten bigger and therefore you see it — he’s stronger.”

Is Jones Too Fearless?

Despite his added bulk, Jones’ former college coach David Cutcliffe hopes that the young quarterback will be smarter when transitioning from a passer to a runner.

“He was too fearless as a runner here. I said, ‘In that league, it’s simple. Those guys hit you — they’re six or seven years older, they’re stronger than anything that’s ever hit you before. Quit running the ball like a back. Get on the ground. Run like a quarterback. Unless it’s to win the Super Bowl, quit taking on tacklers,’” Cutcliffe told Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “He’s a great athlete, he can get out of trouble, make yards and then you get the hell knocked out of you by a guy that has been continuing to train his body for seven or eight years. I tell him, ‘Don’t take those hits. The ball is coming out. I don’t care what you do.’”

Jones’ ‘Pocket Presence is Great’

Jones showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie NFL season, leading all first-year quarterbacks in touchdown passes with 24. However, he also led the entire league in fumbles with an eye-popping 18, understandably causing many to pause about his potential greatness.

Jones has endured his grand share of questions regarding his pocket presence, or lack thereof. However, Morris was quick to reassure that not only is Jones’ presence in the pocket not a weak point for the young QB, it’s actually a strength of his.

“His pocket presence is great. It’s always been good. He’s tough. He stays in there.” Morris added, “One of Daniel’s greatest attributes is his competitiveness – the ability to fight, hang in there, go that extra yard and do whatever it takes. I think that’s a great gift and strength of his.”

Whether you question Jones’ current abilities in the pocket or not, it’s evident his work ethic comes without question. This was noted by Cutcliffe, who pointed to Big Blue’s QB as one of the hardest workers he’s ever had. Quick reminder, Cutcliffe coached a little-known duo of brothers back in his day, known as the Mannings.

“He’s a great worker and a great talent,” Cutcliffe said. “That’s a good combination. He is willing to work as hard and long as anybody I’ve ever had. The Giants got a special guy.”