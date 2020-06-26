Bulked Up Daniel Jones Garners Rave Reviews for New Physique

He may not be ready to step on the Mr. Olympia stage, but New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has put in some serious work in the gym this offseason, and it’s showing.

“He will look more cut-up,’’ QB Country’s Anthony Boone told The New York Post, who’s worked extensively with the young signal-caller this offseason. “When he’s out there and he takes his shirt off or he’s wearing a cut-off or wearing whatever, you can tell physically he’s gotten better — He’s taking care of his body, for sure.”

“He really put some work in to make sure he’s a professional athlete and he’s taking care of his body. He’s doing all the right things.’’

Daniel Jones 2.0?

Earlier this month we caught wind that Jones had added nearly 10-pounds on to his previous 220-pound frame from his rookie campaign.

Giants fans are hopeful that the added muscle will help him cut down on his league-leading 18 fumbles from a season ago. This is a notion that Boone appears to back, while also zeroing in on a multitude of other areas that Jones’ new physique can help improve his game.

“For one, as a quarterback, being able to take hits a little bit better – you have a little bit more muscle so you’re a little heavier,’’ Boone said of the QB, who The Post pegged as Daniel Jones 2.0 amid his beefed-up frame. “You put that muscle mass on means you’re looking at a little bit more leg-drive on some throws. More velocity. Or being able to push the ball down the field a little bit further.”

Jones’ Mobility is a Huge Plus for NY’s Offense

If you’re concerned about Jones losing a bit of his athleticism due to the weight gain, don’t be. Jones’ mobility was a major jolt to Big Blue’s offense in 2019 and will remain a major part of his game moving forward.

The now rumored 230-pound Jones incentivized staying mobile and agile this offseason, with Boone adding that “at the end of the day he wanted to get stronger and get a little more meat on his bones but still maintain being able to run and move around and being on the field the whole time.”

In 13 games as a rookie, 12 of which were starts, Jones compiled 279 rushing yards. While the man he replaced, Eli Manning, would certainly never be mistaken for a track star, the fact that Jones is just 288-yards shy from Manning’s career rushing output speaks to the shift in offensive philosophy.

Jones’ increased efforts to better his body and his game heading into next season shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. This is the same guy whose ex-college coach at Duke, David Cutcliffe, stated “is willing to work as hard and long as anybody I’ve ever had.” That statement coming from a guy who’s coached both Peyton and Eli Manning, speaks volumes.