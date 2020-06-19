Josh Gordon’s Ties to Giants Makes for Intriguing Fit

Depending on your taste, the New York Giants‘ group of wide receivers are either extremely enticing to you, or nothing more than a slew of undersized, middle of the pack, slot-players.

For instance, Pro Football Focus ranked Big Blue’s wideouts as just the 21st-best receiving corps in football. Yet, on the other hand, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly believes New York’s pass-catchers are amongst the sixth-most underrated units in all of football. Safe to say that general manager Dave Gettleman sides more with Kelly’s opinion, as New York failed to address the position in any notable facet this offseason.

However, with suspended free-agent Josh Gordon yet again eyeing a return to the NFL playing field, the Giants could potentially swing a deal on a high-reward, talented playmaker with big-time ties to Big Blue’s coaching staff.

Joe Judge Was Gordon’s Position Coach in NE

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Thursday that Gordon officially applied for reinstatement the day prior. At 29-years of age, Gordon is still certainly young enough to contribute to a football team in need of help on the outside. Yet he’s also old enough, and troubled enough, for teams to question whether or not he’s worth the potential headache.

That’s why if he was to return to the league, chances are he reemerges with a team that he has some connection with. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton has already reported that the Seahawks have a strong interest in bringing back Gordon, while the wideout has shown similar interest in a reunion.

However, what about a different reunion? One with an ex-position coach? Prior to being named the New York Giants head coach this offseason, Joe Judge spent the past eight seasons as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, which includes nearly two years working alongside Gordon during his time in Foxborough. In 2019, aside from being the team’s long-tenured special teams coordinator, Judge also took the reigns of wide receiver coach, personally overseeing Gordon on a daily basis before the team waived him from injured reserve in late October with a knee injury.

Gordon played a total of 17 games during his time with the Patriots, accumulating 60 receptions, 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. This is by far the most productive Gordon had been since his NFL-leading 1,646 campaign all the way back in 2013. If you eliminate his stats with New England, Gordon has hauled in a total of just 794-yards since that lone All-Pro season seven years ago.

Gordon’s production fell off drastically upon leaving New England and Judge, catching just seven passes in five games with the Seahawks at the tail-end of last season.

What Gordon Would Bring to NY

According to Pelissero, Gordon has been training in Seattle in hopes of being reinstated in time for training camp. If he is indeed reinstated, that chances of him remaining on the field this time around are likely highly elevated due to the new collective bargaining agreement, which states players who test positive for marijuana will no longer be suspended.

On the field, Gordon is nowhere near the type of game-changer he was early in his Cleveland days. With that said, at 6-foot-3-inches and 225-pounds, he would bring, from at least a pure body type stance, the big-bodied wideout that Big Blue has missed since arguably the Plaxico Burress days.