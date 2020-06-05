Saquon Barkley Takes Part in Powerful Video Asking NFL to Condemn Racism

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has joined a laundry list of NFL superstars in the battle against racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

Barkley shared a powerful video to his Twitter, in which he, Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrann Mathieu and numerous other NFL players ask the league to admit wrong in silencing their players and show their belief that black lives matter.

You can see the video below:

It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd? If I was George Floyd? What if I was George Floyd? If I was George Floyd? I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am Ahmaud Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel Dubose. I am Frank Smart. I am Phillip White. I am Jordan Baker. We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: We, the National Football League, condemn racism and they systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.

Barkley Seeks Change, Donates to George Floyd’s Family

The rather reserved Barkley has made it a priority to have his voice heard during these rather troubling times. The Giants running back posted an image on Instagram earlier this week that shows him donning a photoshopped jersey which reads, “I can’t breathe.”

Barkley didn’t stop there. He’s also contributed $10,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna Ford. The fundraiser, which 37,000-plus people have donated to, topped $1.3 million in donations as of Thursday morning.

Barkley has continued to voice his support for the nationwide protests that have occurred since the tragic death of Floyd back on May 25th.

“The protests are amazing and Inspiring,” Barkley wrote on Twitter. “But please in two or three weeks when the protests are no longer happening, we still need change. We need to come together as a community and we need action! Racism and injustice can not exist!“