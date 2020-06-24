Giants Predicted to Trade Evan Engram, Golden Tate

While the New York Giants‘ group of pass-catchers may not be everyone’s cup of tea per se, namely due to their diminutive size, there’s still no denying the talent that they possess. Especially when you throw tight end Evan Engram into the mix.

However, if the Giants once again fail to sniff playoff contention as the 2020 trade deadline approaches, the team may look to move on from a slew of their talented playmakers. Currently not projected to receive any compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, trading away players who are not in New York’s long-term future may be general manager Dave Gettleman’s best and most realistic move.

Is Evan Engram on the Move?

Evan Engram is no stranger to trade rumors. His name was tossed around as potential trade bait prior to this past April’s NFL Draft, usually with the San Francisco 49ers on the receiving end of a deal.

However, since then, New York opted to exercise the tight end’s fifth-year option, seemingly keeping him in New York through 2021. Yet, NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt sees things playing out a bit differently, as he predicted Big Blue will move on from at least one key player at this year’s trade deadline. Naming Engram as a prime candidate.

Engram is a talented but injury-prone player that the Giants could run out of patience for if he doesn’t live up to his talent before the deadline.

Giants Wire envisions a similar fate potentially playing out for the former 1st-round pick, pinning him atop their list of “5 players the Giants could trade this year.” They point towards injuries and a loaded depth chart at tight end as reasonings behind their argument.

Yes, the Giants did exercise Engram’s fifth-year option for 2021 (at $6 million), but they are still waiting for the big results from their 2017 first round pick. Injuries have set Engram back and he needs to have a breakout 2020 season for the Giants to consider him as a core player for the future. With a new offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett and a slew of tight ends on the roster, Engram will have to convince the Giants he’s a keeper. If there’s no season, or shorter season in 2020, he may not get the chance to do that.

Golden Tate’s Time in NY is Running Out

Another name Rosenblatt threw out as a potential trade piece is wideout Golden Tate. While Tate did rank second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns a season ago, he will turn 32-years-old prior to the start of the regular season.

Tate’s name has been tossed around as a likely cap casualty following the season on numerous occasions. The idea is that cutting ties with Tate will help free up space for the G-Men to potentially land a big-name free agent such as JuJu Smith-Schuster. Trading the receiver to a playoff contender at the deadline would simply fast track the near-inevitable fate of Tate’s Giants tenure.