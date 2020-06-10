‘Next Floyd Mayweather’ Delivers Thunderous Knockout [WATCH]

The sport of boxing finally made its way back onto TV screens in the United States following the outbreak of the coronavirus on Tuesday night, and ESPN’s first big boxing show was headlined by rising American phenom Shakur Stevenson. Tabbed the “next Floyd Mayweather” by some boxing pundits, the 22-year-old prodigy scored a thunderous sixth-round knockout against Felix Caraballo in Las Vegas.

You can watch Shakur’s devastating body blows drop and stop Caraballo in the clip posted by ESPN below.

Boxing is back, and with no crowds present, the punches sound harder than ever.

.@ShakurStevenson stops Felix Caraballo with a series of brutal body shots in the 6th round. #StevensonCaraballo pic.twitter.com/enbkSLmwQH — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 10, 2020

Shakur won virtually every minute of every round in the fight. That’s no knock on his opponent. Rather, it proves just how excellent a prizefighter Shakur seems on his way to becoming.

Here’s another angle of the stunning blows in a video taken by someone sitting ringside.

Stevenson Looks Like Future Pound-For-Pound Superstar

Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) won the silver medal in the bantamweight division for the United States at the 2016 Olympics.

The prized prospect from Newark, New Jersey, defeated Joet Gonzalez last October to capture his first world title as a professional at featherweight.

His knockout win over Caraballo was his first fight in the 130-pound junior lightweight division, though Stevenson is likely headed back down to 122 pounds again for his next fight.

Shakur went 4-0 last year, flashing the talent, skills, and athleticism that have many experts pegging him as the next Mayweather, a future pound-for-pound superstar with seemingly limitless potential.

On top of that, Shakur was positioned by his promoter Bob Arum to compete in the first televised main event in boxing in the United States since the COVID-19 outbreak, something that seemed to have the entire sports world turned towards him.

And the southpaw delivered the goods with a sensational knockout victory over a game opponent.

Notable Boxing Fans React to Stunning Knockout

Some of boxing’s most famous fans took to social media to react to Stevenson’s massive knockout win.

NBA legend Magic Johnson was hyped to have boxing back on TV again and seemed just as happy with Stevenson’s performance.

I am so happy live boxing is back! I just watched @ShakurStevenson put on a show once again knocking his opponent out with a body shot!! 💪🏾🥊😁😃 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 10, 2020

Former UFC and current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made sure to let her followers know that Stevenson’s fight would be something worth watching.

Stop what you’re doing. @ShakurStevenson is on ESPN. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 10, 2020

Several other notable boxing fans chimed in, too. The list includes NFL players Saquon Barkley and Adrian Peterson as well as actress Rosie Perez.

Some notable boxing fans were buzzing about @ShakurStevenson after last night’s knockout. pic.twitter.com/Is0wkcZSdw — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 10, 2020

Finally, WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring probably took home the prize for posting the most interesting thing about Stevenson’s knockout.

Because after watching some of the early action in the fight, Herring called the exact punch Stevenson would eventually go to use in stopping his opponent.

I see @ShakurStevenson stopping him with a body shot… right hand under his opponent’s left elbow. @trboxing — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) June 10, 2020

What we celebrities and fans alike know for sure, is that Stevenson is sure to be a star in the boxing world.

