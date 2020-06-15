Heisman Candidate Rips Head Coach Over Pro-Trump Shirt

An ill-minded wardrobe decision may have just stripped the Oklahoma State Cowboys of one of the very best football players in the entire nation.

A photo of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy surfaced on Twitter Monday which shows him donning a white “OAN” t-shirt, otherwise known as Only America News Network.

Gundy’s star running back and Heisman hopeful, Chuba Hubbard caught wind of the image and took to Twitter to air out his head coach, threatening to boycott the program.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Only America News Network or OAN is considered to be a far-right, “Pro-Trump” news network owned by Herring Networks Inc. President Donald Trump has promoted the media outlet on numerous occasions over recent years. While the network has personally deemed themselves “one of his greatest supporters.”

Gundy has Voiced his Approval of OAN in the Past

Gundy associating himself with OAN is nothing new. During the Oklahoma State coach’s full opening statement on coronavirus back in April, he took aim at the mainstream media for “all the negativity.” Gundy stated that he hadn’t “been real happy with the mainstream media and the way they’ve handled that,” speaking about the virus.

From there, Gundy noted his finding of OAN, an experience that he was quite fond of by the sound of it.