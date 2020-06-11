Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes Another Strong Statement About ‘Black Lives Matter’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is continuing to use his platform for good in the wake of the tragic death of unarmed black men George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. Following his viral video in which MVPat, teammate Tyrann Mathieu and several other NFL players condemned police brutality, league commissioner Roger Goodell issued a response and according to reports, the two have since conversed.

Although details of their chat have not been revealed, MVPat is hellbent on making sure his impact as the most famous face in NFL is felt.

Patrick Mahomes: "I've been given this platform & I want to make this world a better place, however I can." pic.twitter.com/muY4Lmsk32 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 10, 2020

Head coach Andy Reid addressed members of the media on Wednesday via Zoom and commended Goodell for his swift reponse.

Asked about the response video by Roger Goodell, Andy Reid called Goodell a “stud”. Said it takes a lot to “say you were wrong”. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 10, 2020

Mahomes in Viral Video Made NFL Act Quickly

Even though he’s only entering his fourth year as a professional, Mahomes is already becoming one of the most vocal players across sports. According to The Undefeated, the former Texas Tech star’s participation in the minute-long PSA sparked quick action from NFL executives.

“Let’s put it this way: The second I saw him in that video, I knew Roger had to act quickly. Everyone, including all the owners, knows he’s the guy,” an NFL executive revealed to the publication’s Jason Reid.

A portion of the message in the video says: “We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: ‘We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.’”

Mahomes’ leadership also captured the attention of another Super Bowl MVP: Former Washington Redskins player and now franchise exec Doug Williams.

The team’s Senior VP of Player Development tells The Undefeated: “Let me tell you something … that [Mahomes’ involvement] was huge. We’re not talking about a 15-year veteran. We’re talking about a young man who’s not even 25. He has been the MVP of this league. He has won a Super Bowl. Just right there, he’s already made an incredible impact in this league.

“Then he goes and does this [participates in the video] at this time. With all these young people out here marching in the streets and demanding change, it’s a different time right now. You see that there are so many young people leading. It says a lot that he wanted to be involved in pushing for that change. It was very powerful.”

READ MORE: Analyst Shifts Opinion on Drew Brees After Phone Call With Saints QB